The American Red Cross in partnership with Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Clinic Announce September Blood Drive to Maintain Stable Supply throughout COVID-19 pandemic

The American Red Cross in partnership with Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Clinic, are urging those who are healthy and feeling well to give blood to maintain a stable blood supply for patients who rely on lifesaving transfusions, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, at eight blood drives held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse since March, 550 pints of blood were collected to help save up to 1,650 lives.

The Red Cross strongly encourages donors to schedule an appointment before showing up to donate in order to manage the flow of donors appropriately in alignment with social distancing protocols but will also work to accommodate walk-ins throughout the day. To sign up for an appointment, go to RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: ClevelandIndians or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Free street parking is available in the Gateway Complex on East 6th and Eagle Avenue (one-hour parking restrictions not in place for blood drive). Donors should enter Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse through the Cleveland-Cliffs Entrance on the corner of East 6th and Huron Rd. All donors and staff will be required to wear a mask inside of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Blood Donor Eligibility Changes: On June 8, the Red Cross implemented donor eligibility changes announced by the FDA. Donors with questions about their eligibility status, should call the Red Cross Donor and Client Support Center at 1-866-236-3276. Donors can also view the blood donor eligibility page here.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.