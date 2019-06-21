Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs Select Darius Garland, Dylan Windler in 2019 NBA Draft

June 20, 2019
Posted: Jun 21, 2019

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers selected guard Darius Garland from Vanderbilt University with the fifth overall pick and guard/forward Dylan Windler from Belmont with the 26th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Garland (6-2, 175) played one year collegiately at Vanderbilt in 2018-19, appearing in five games (all starts) and averaging 16.2 points on .750 shooting, including a .478 clip from three-point range, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 27.8 minutes per game before sustaining a season-ending left knee injury against Kent State on Nov. 23. He scored 24 points in Vanderbilt’s season opener against Winthrop, the third-most points by an SEC freshman in his debut in the last 10 seasons. Garland was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Nov. 12 after combining for 43 points through his first two collegiate performances. He was a 2017-18 Naismith High School Player of the Year semifinalist and McDonald’s and Jordan Brand All-American while at Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tennessee, winning a record-tying four state championships and becoming the second player in Tennessee history to win three consecutive Mr. Basketball awards (Brandan Wright). Garland’s father, Winston, played seven seasons in the NBA with Golden State, the Los Angeles Clippers, Denver, Houston and Minnesota.

Windler (6-8, 200) played four years collegiately at Belmont University, averaging 13.2 points on .541 shooting, 7.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.4 minutes per game over 128 career games (97 starts). As a senior in 2018-19, he appeared in 33 games (all starts) and averaged 21.3 points (third in Ohio Valley Conference) on .540 shooting, 10.8 rebounds (first in OVC, 10th in Division I), 2.6 assists and 1.42 steals in 33.2 minutes per game. Also last season, Windler recorded 18 double-doubles (tied-13th in NCAA), was an All-OVC First Team selection and was named to the 2018-19 All-District Team by the United States Basketball Writers Association and National Association of Basketball Coaches. He helped Belmont to its first NCAA Tournament win in school history with a First Four victory over Temple on March 19, and posted 35 points and 11 rebounds against Maryland in the first round on March 21. Windler, who was a part of three conference championships during his time as a Bruin, is one of four players in OVC history to record 1,600 career points and 1,000 rebounds dating back to 1971.

Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman spoke with the media at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse following Thursday’s NBA Draft.

2019 Draft Night

