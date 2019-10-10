Registration for Cavs Academy Clinics NOW Open

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Cavs Academy, the only official Youth Basketball Program of the Cleveland Cavaliers, has announced the dates and locations of its Northeast Ohio 2019-20 clinics that begin on Monday, October 14th in Ashtabula. All boys and girls ages 7 and up are welcome, regardless of current basketball skill level. Registration is NOW open at CavsYouth.com.
Under the direction of the experienced Cavs Academy coaching staff, all participants will enjoy a fun and motivational clinic environment while being equipped with expert instruction.
Each clinic includes:
2019-20 Cavs Academy Youth Basketball Clinic Dates:
|DATE
|LOCATION
|TIME
|October 14th
|Lakeside High School
|6:30PM - 8:30PM
|November 9th
|Myers Lake YMCA
|9:00AM - 12:00PM
|November 30th
|Strongsville Recreation Center
|9:00AM - 12:00PM
|December 10th
|Orange Recreation Center
|6:00PM - 9:00PM
|December 16th
|Cleveland Clinic Courts
|6:00PM - 8:00PM
|December 19th
|Avon Lake High School
|6:00PM - 9:00PM
|December 21st
|Delaware Community Center YMCA
|9:00AM - 12:00PM
|January 16th
|Balch Street Fitness Center
|5:30PM - 8:30PM
|February 17th
|Fairview Park Recreation Center
|9:00AM - 12:00PM
|February 28th
|West Toledo YMCA
|6:00PM - 9:00PM
|March 8th
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|1:30PM - 3:00PM
|March 28th
|Ursuline College
|9:00AM - 12:00PM
|April 4th
|Warren G. Harding High School
|9:00AM - 12:00PM
|April 9th
|Broadview Heights Community & Recreation Center
|6:30PM - 9:30PM
NEW THIS YEAR
New this year, Cavs Academy will hold an exclusive All-Girls Clinic at the newly transformed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in honor of International Women’s Day on Sunday, March 8th and at Ursuline College on Saturday, March 28th. An exclusive Cavs Elite 3-on-3 Clinic will also be hosted at the Broadview Heights Community & Recreation Center on Thursday, April 9th. For more details and pricing for each clinic, visit CavsYouth.com.
Each registration includes:
Cavs Entertainment Academy Clinics
In addition to the Cavs Academy basketball clinic schedule, the Cavaliers will also host a new and exciting Entertainment Academy clinics program inspired by the Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Monsters new-look-game entertainment teams. The price for each clinic is $50. Registration is now open at CavsYouth.com.