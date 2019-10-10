Registration for Cavs Academy Clinics NOW Open

Cavs Academy, the only official Youth Basketball Program of the Cleveland Cavaliers, has announced the dates and locations of its Northeast Ohio 2019-20 clinics that begin on Monday, October 14th in Ashtabula. All boys and girls ages 7 and up are welcome, regardless of current basketball skill level. Registration is NOW open at CavsYouth.com.

Under the direction of the experienced Cavs Academy coaching staff, all participants will enjoy a fun and motivational clinic environment while being equipped with expert instruction.

Each clinic includes:

Individual stations to reinforce fundamental skills such as ball handling, defense, shooting and rebounding

Dynamic stretching and warm-ups to ensure players are prepared for the day’s activities

Conditioning drills to improve quickness, agility and endurance

A skills lecture and application

5-on-5 exhibitions to apply learned skills in a live game setting

Various contests and fun competitions

2019-20 Cavs Academy Youth Basketball Clinic Dates:

DATE LOCATION TIME October 14th Lakeside High School 6:30PM - 8:30PM November 9th Myers Lake YMCA 9:00AM - 12:00PM November 30th Strongsville Recreation Center 9:00AM - 12:00PM December 10th Orange Recreation Center 6:00PM - 9:00PM December 16th Cleveland Clinic Courts 6:00PM - 8:00PM December 19th Avon Lake High School 6:00PM - 9:00PM December 21st Delaware Community Center YMCA 9:00AM - 12:00PM January 16th Balch Street Fitness Center 5:30PM - 8:30PM February 17th Fairview Park Recreation Center 9:00AM - 12:00PM February 28th West Toledo YMCA 6:00PM - 9:00PM March 8th Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse 1:30PM - 3:00PM March 28th Ursuline College 9:00AM - 12:00PM April 4th Warren G. Harding High School 9:00AM - 12:00PM April 9th Broadview Heights Community & Recreation Center 6:30PM - 9:30PM

NEW THIS YEAR

New this year, Cavs Academy will hold an exclusive All-Girls Clinic at the newly transformed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in honor of International Women’s Day on Sunday, March 8th and at Ursuline College on Saturday, March 28th. An exclusive Cavs Elite 3-on-3 Clinic will also be hosted at the Broadview Heights Community & Recreation Center on Thursday, April 9th. For more details and pricing for each clinic, visit CavsYouth.com.

Each registration includes:

A Cavs Academy dri-fit shooting shirt *select clinics will feature special throwback “Classic Edition” style shirts to match the Cavaliers 2019-20 Nike uniform as part of the franchise’s 50th Season Celebration

A Cavs 50th Season Celebration Spalding basketball

Ticket to a select 2019-20 regular season home game

Cavs Entertainment Academy Clinics

In addition to the Cavs Academy basketball clinic schedule, the Cavaliers will also host a new and exciting Entertainment Academy clinics program inspired by the Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Monsters new-look-game entertainment teams. The price for each clinic is $50. Registration is now open at CavsYouth.com.