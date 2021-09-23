Cavs Academy and Cavs Entertainment Academy Announce 2021-22 Clinic Schedule

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Cavs Academy, the Cleveland Cavaliers official youth sports program, has announced the dates and locations of the 2021-22 Basketball and Entertainment Clinics in Ohio, New York and Pennsylvania. Boys and girls ages 3-17 are invited to dribble, pass, dance and drum at one of 19 clinics this upcoming season. Registration for all Cavs Academy events is open NOW at CavsYouth.com/Clinics.
CAVS ACADEMY BASKETBALL CLINICS
Cavs Academy utilizes the game of basketball as a vehicle to impact youth and develop the skills of young athletes. Clinics are open to boys and girls ages 7-16, regardless of current skill level.
Cavs Academy coaches will take participants through two-hour sessions that will include:
Registration for all Cavs Academy 2021-22 Clinics is $65 and includes an All-Star 2022 Dri-Fit shooting shirt and two (2) tickets to a select Cavaliers game during the 2021-22 season. Add on a Cavs Academy basketball for just $15.
One-day co-ed clinic dates and locations:
The 2021-21 schedule also includes these special camps and clinics that will run from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the following locations:
* Registration for two-day Holiday Break Camp is $130.
Enroll for a Cavs Academy Basketball Clinic at CavsYouth.com/Clinics.
CAVALITTLES CLINICS AVAILABLE FOR BEGINNERS
Cavs Academy will also host Cavalittles Clinics for boys and girls ages 3-6 to introduce young athletes to the Fundamentals of the game of basketball. Parents can join their littles for a one-hour clinic that will teach introductory basketball skills and the importance of teamwork.
Registration for each clinic is $35 and includes an All-Star 2022 t-shirt and two (2) tickets to a select Cavaliers game during the 2021-22 season. Add on a Cavs Academy basketball for just $15!
Solon Recreation Center
Brunswick Recreation Center
Enroll for a Cavalittles Clinic NOW at CavsYouth.com/Clinics.
CAVS ENTERTAINMENT ACADEMY CLINICS
Boys and girls ages 6-17 of all skill levels can enjoy a high-energy and positive environment while learning new and exciting skills at a Cavs Entertainment Academy Clinic! Clinics cost $65 each and include: two hours of expert instructions from Cavaliers Entertainment Team Members, and All-Star 2022 Dri-Fit shirt and two (2) tickets to a select Cavaliers home game during the 2021-22 season.
All Cavs Entertainment Academy Clinics will take place in the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Atrium:
PowerHouse Dance Team Clinic
216Stix Drumming Clinic
Scream Team Hip-Hop Clinic
Learn more about the Cavs Entertainment Teams at Cavs.com/Entertainment and enroll in a Cavs Entertainment Academy Clinic NOW at CavsYouth.com/Cavs-Entertainment-Academy.
CAVS KIDS CLUB ALL-STAR MEMBERSHIPS
Cavs Kids Club members are the future of ALL FOR ONE. ONE FOR ALL. Each member will be given the opportunity to attend a future Cavaliers home game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and will receive a fun-filled membership pack. The 2021-2022 Cavs Kids Club All-Star membership packs include an official credential, backpack super squish mini basketball, wireless ear pods, and a flag. For a limited time, receive a FREE Cavs fanny pack with the purchase of a Cavs Kids Club Membership!
The Kids Club All-Star Membership Includes:
Enroll for a Kids Club Membership at CavsYouth.com/Enrollment.
CAVS ACADEMY GYM CLASS TAKEOVER PRESENTED BY MEDICAL MUTUAL
Cavs Academy coaches will “take over” a gym class to educate students about the importance of maintaining an overall healthy lifestyle. Coaches will lead students through physical activities including warm-ups, teach the fundamentals of basketball and speak about the importance of CAVS:
Request a Gym Class Takeover for your school at CavsYouth.com/GymClassTakeover.
JR. CAVS LEAGUES
Can’t get enough of Cavs youth basketball? Register for a Jr. Cavs League at a recreation center or organization near you! Find your local Jr. Cavs league at and point of contact at https://www.cavsyouth.com/youth-basketball/jr-cavs/league-locator/.