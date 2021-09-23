Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs Academy and Cavs Entertainment Academy Announce 2021-22 Clinic Schedule

Basketball Clinics Span Across Three States and Registration is Now Open
Cavs.com
Posted: Sep 23, 2021

Cavs Academy, the Cleveland Cavaliers official youth sports program, has announced the dates and locations of the 2021-22 Basketball and Entertainment Clinics in Ohio, New York and Pennsylvania. Boys and girls ages 3-17 are invited to dribble, pass, dance and drum at one of 19 clinics this upcoming season. Registration for all Cavs Academy events is open NOW at CavsYouth.com/Clinics.

CAVS ACADEMY BASKETBALL CLINICS

Cavs Academy utilizes the game of basketball as a vehicle to impact youth and develop the skills of young athletes. Clinics are open to boys and girls ages 7-16, regardless of current skill level.

Cavs Academy coaches will take participants through two-hour sessions that will include:


  • Dynamic stretching and warm-ups to ensure players are prepared for the day’s skills and drills.
  • Individual stations to reinforce fundamental skills such as ball handling, defense and agility.
  • Individual shooting stations to improve lay-ups, free throws and bank shots.
  • 3v3 and 5v5 game play
  • Fun shooting competitions

    Registration for all Cavs Academy 2021-22 Clinics is $65 and includes an All-Star 2022 Dri-Fit shooting shirt and two (2) tickets to a select Cavaliers game during the 2021-22 season. Add on a Cavs Academy basketball for just $15.

    One-day co-ed clinic dates and locations:


  • October 9, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Parma, Parma High School
  • October 23, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Hudson, Western Reserve Academy
  • November 13, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Buffalo, NY, Southtowns Family YMCA
  • November 13, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Buffalo, NY, Lockport Family YMCA
  • November 26, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Medina, Medina High School
  • January 8, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Ashland, Ashland Family YMCA
  • January 15, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Canton, Jackson High School
  • March 12, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Pittsburgh, PA, Baierl Family YMCA
  • March 19, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Columbus, Gahanna John E. Bickley YMCA
  • April 9, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Tallmadge, Tallmadge Recreation Center

    The 2021-21 schedule also includes these special camps and clinics that will run from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the following locations:


  • Two-Day Holiday Break Camp*, December 29 & 30, Rocky River, Lutheran West High School
  • All-Girls Showcase: All-Star Weekend Edition, January 29, Westlake, Westlake Recreation Center
  • All-Star Weekend Showcase, February 5, Independence, Independence Fieldhouse
  • All-Girls Clinic, March 12, Seven Hills, Seven Hills Recreation Center

    * Registration for two-day Holiday Break Camp is $130.

    Enroll for a Cavs Academy Basketball Clinic at CavsYouth.com/Clinics.


    Cavs Academy

    CAVALITTLES CLINICS AVAILABLE FOR BEGINNERS

    Cavs Academy will also host Cavalittles Clinics for boys and girls ages 3-6 to introduce young athletes to the Fundamentals of the game of basketball. Parents can join their littles for a one-hour clinic that will teach introductory basketball skills and the importance of teamwork.

    Registration for each clinic is $35 and includes an All-Star 2022 t-shirt and two (2) tickets to a select Cavaliers game during the 2021-22 season. Add on a Cavs Academy basketball for just $15!

    Solon Recreation Center


  • Thursday, November 4th
  • 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

    Brunswick Recreation Center


  • Wednesday, February 2nd
  • 6:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m.

    Enroll for a Cavalittles Clinic NOW at CavsYouth.com/Clinics.


    Cavs Academy


    CAVS ENTERTAINMENT ACADEMY CLINICS

    Boys and girls ages 6-17 of all skill levels can enjoy a high-energy and positive environment while learning new and exciting skills at a Cavs Entertainment Academy Clinic! Clinics cost $65 each and include: two hours of expert instructions from Cavaliers Entertainment Team Members, and All-Star 2022 Dri-Fit shirt and two (2) tickets to a select Cavaliers home game during the 2021-22 season.

    All Cavs Entertainment Academy Clinics will take place in the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Atrium:

    PowerHouse Dance Team Clinic


  • Sunday, December 5th
  • 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

    216Stix Drumming Clinic


  • Sunday, January 2nd
  • 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

    Scream Team Hip-Hop Clinic


  • Sunday, February 6th
  • 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

    Learn more about the Cavs Entertainment Teams at Cavs.com/Entertainment and enroll in a Cavs Entertainment Academy Clinic NOW at CavsYouth.com/Cavs-Entertainment-Academy.

    CAVS KIDS CLUB ALL-STAR MEMBERSHIPS

    Cavs Kids Club members are the future of ALL FOR ONE. ONE FOR ALL. Each member will be given the opportunity to attend a future Cavaliers home game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and will receive a fun-filled membership pack. The 2021-2022 Cavs Kids Club All-Star membership packs include an official credential, backpack super squish mini basketball, wireless ear pods, and a flag. For a limited time, receive a FREE Cavs fanny pack with the purchase of a Cavs Kids Club Membership!

    The Kids Club All-Star Membership Includes:

    Cavs Academy

  • One FREE Loudville ticket to a future Cavs home game
  • Cavs Kids Club Membership Pack with Cavs swag
  • 50% off one Cavs Team Shop youth retail item (available online during your birthday month)
  • $10 off any 2021-22 Cavs Academy or Cavs Entertainment Academy Clinic
  • Exclusive Fast Break newsletters
  • Priority access to Cavs ticket offers
  • Digital membership certificate

    Enroll for a Kids Club Membership at CavsYouth.com/Enrollment.


    Cavs Academy


    CAVS ACADEMY GYM CLASS TAKEOVER PRESENTED BY MEDICAL MUTUAL

    Cavs Academy coaches will “take over” a gym class to educate students about the importance of maintaining an overall healthy lifestyle. Coaches will lead students through physical activities including warm-ups, teach the fundamentals of basketball and speak about the importance of CAVS:


  • Commitment
  • Attitude
  • Voices
  • Sportsmanship

    Request a Gym Class Takeover for your school at CavsYouth.com/GymClassTakeover.


    Cavs Academy


    JR. CAVS LEAGUES

    Can’t get enough of Cavs youth basketball? Register for a Jr. Cavs League at a recreation center or organization near you! Find your local Jr. Cavs league at and point of contact at https://www.cavsyouth.com/youth-basketball/jr-cavs/league-locator/.

    Cavaliers, Cavs Academy, 2020-21 Season

