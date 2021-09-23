Cavs Academy and Cavs Entertainment Academy Announce 2021-22 Clinic Schedule

Cavs Academy, the Cleveland Cavaliers official youth sports program, has announced the dates and locations of the 2021-22 Basketball and Entertainment Clinics in Ohio, New York and Pennsylvania. Boys and girls ages 3-17 are invited to dribble, pass, dance and drum at one of 19 clinics this upcoming season. Registration for all Cavs Academy events is open NOW at CavsYouth.com/Clinics.

CAVS ACADEMY BASKETBALL CLINICS

Cavs Academy utilizes the game of basketball as a vehicle to impact youth and develop the skills of young athletes. Clinics are open to boys and girls ages 7-16, regardless of current skill level.

Cavs Academy coaches will take participants through two-hour sessions that will include:

Dynamic stretching and warm-ups to ensure players are prepared for the day’s skills and drills.



Individual stations to reinforce fundamental skills such as ball handling, defense and agility.



Individual shooting stations to improve lay-ups, free throws and bank shots.



3v3 and 5v5 game play



Fun shooting competitions



Registration for all Cavs Academy 2021-22 Clinics is $65 and includes an All-Star 2022 Dri-Fit shooting shirt and two (2) tickets to a select Cavaliers game during the 2021-22 season. Add on a Cavs Academy basketball for just $15. One-day co-ed clinic dates and locations:



October 9, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Parma, Parma High School



October 23, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Hudson, Western Reserve Academy



November 13, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Buffalo, NY, Southtowns Family YMCA



November 13, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Buffalo, NY, Lockport Family YMCA



November 26, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Medina, Medina High School



January 8, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Ashland, Ashland Family YMCA



January 15, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Canton, Jackson High School



March 12, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Pittsburgh, PA, Baierl Family YMCA



March 19, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Columbus, Gahanna John E. Bickley YMCA



April 9, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Tallmadge, Tallmadge Recreation Center



The 2021-21 schedule also includes these special camps and clinics that will run from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the following locations:



Two-Day Holiday Break Camp*, December 29 & 30, Rocky River, Lutheran West High School



All-Girls Showcase: All-Star Weekend Edition, January 29, Westlake, Westlake Recreation Center



All-Star Weekend Showcase, February 5, Independence, Independence Fieldhouse



All-Girls Clinic, March 12, Seven Hills, Seven Hills Recreation Center



* Registration for two-day Holiday Break Camp is $130. Enroll for a Cavs Academy Basketball Clinic at CavsYouth.com/Clinics.



CAVALITTLES CLINICS AVAILABLE FOR BEGINNERS Cavs Academy will also host Cavalittles Clinics for boys and girls ages 3-6 to introduce young athletes to the Fundamentals of the game of basketball. Parents can join their littles for a one-hour clinic that will teach introductory basketball skills and the importance of teamwork. Registration for each clinic is $35 and includes an All-Star 2022 t-shirt and two (2) tickets to a select Cavaliers game during the 2021-22 season. Add on a Cavs Academy basketball for just $15! Solon Recreation Center



Thursday, November 4th



6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.



Brunswick Recreation Center



Wednesday, February 2nd



6:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m.



Enroll for a Cavalittles Clinic NOW at CavsYouth.com/Clinics.



CAVS ENTERTAINMENT ACADEMY CLINICS Boys and girls ages 6-17 of all skill levels can enjoy a high-energy and positive environment while learning new and exciting skills at a Cavs Entertainment Academy Clinic! Clinics cost $65 each and include: two hours of expert instructions from Cavaliers Entertainment Team Members, and All-Star 2022 Dri-Fit shirt and two (2) tickets to a select Cavaliers home game during the 2021-22 season. All Cavs Entertainment Academy Clinics will take place in the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Atrium: PowerHouse Dance Team Clinic



Sunday, December 5th



10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.



216Stix Drumming Clinic



Sunday, January 2nd



1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.



Scream Team Hip-Hop Clinic



Sunday, February 6th



1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.



Learn more about the Cavs Entertainment Teams at Cavs.com/Entertainment and enroll in a Cavs Entertainment Academy Clinic NOW at CavsYouth.com/Cavs-Entertainment-Academy. CAVS KIDS CLUB ALL-STAR MEMBERSHIPS Cavs Kids Club members are the future of ALL FOR ONE. ONE FOR ALL. Each member will be given the opportunity to attend a future Cavaliers home game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and will receive a fun-filled membership pack. The 2021-2022 Cavs Kids Club All-Star membership packs include an official credential, backpack super squish mini basketball, wireless ear pods, and a flag. For a limited time, receive a FREE Cavs fanny pack with the purchase of a Cavs Kids Club Membership! The Kids Club All-Star Membership Includes:



One FREE Loudville ticket to a future Cavs home game



Cavs Kids Club Membership Pack with Cavs swag



50% off one Cavs Team Shop youth retail item (available online during your birthday month)



$10 off any 2021-22 Cavs Academy or Cavs Entertainment Academy Clinic



Exclusive Fast Break newsletters



Priority access to Cavs ticket offers



Digital membership certificate



Enroll for a Kids Club Membership at CavsYouth.com/Enrollment.



CAVS ACADEMY GYM CLASS TAKEOVER PRESENTED BY MEDICAL MUTUAL Cavs Academy coaches will “take over” a gym class to educate students about the importance of maintaining an overall healthy lifestyle. Coaches will lead students through physical activities including warm-ups, teach the fundamentals of basketball and speak about the importance of CAVS:



Commitment



Attitude



Voices

