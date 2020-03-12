Statement From the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and Cleveland Cavaliers Organization

“We are closely engaged with the league office, and our medical partners and experts as this unprecedented situation continues to evolve. We support the extraordinary measures being taken by the NBA. The health and safety of everyone that is part of the NBA community, including our fans, is always at the forefront and the highest priority. Following the direction from the NBA and our medical experts, we will continue to be closely connected to multiple health and safety experts and advisors as we navigate through this challenging and unique landscape.

There have been many reports and much speculation regarding quarantining and precautionary measures currently being taken by our team and our organization. To be clear, none of our players have experienced COVID-19 symptoms thus far. Should any of our players or basketball staff experience symptoms, they will be tested and undergo self-quarantine. Under the advisement of our medical experts, with league support, we are not currently under a mandatory quarantine. All employees are being advised on how to seek medical attention should they feel ill and experience symptoms, which can include being tested and self-quarantined.

Specifically related to the Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz home game 10 days ago on March 2nd, again, risk of infection is felt to be relatively low at this point, given the date the game was played and the fact that none of our players or staff working in close proximity to the court and locker rooms have experienced any symptoms thus far.

In a proactive measure, and understanding the importance of social distancing and containment, we have also instituted an immediate work from home advisement for all employees with the exception of those essential to operate the core systems of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Providing as safe and healthy of a work environment as possible for our organization and our visitors is our highest priority and the extensive precautionary and preventative measures being taken continue to be in place. At the same time, we are also developing a compensation plan to continue paying our event staff and hourly workforce that is impacted with the changes to our regular event schedule.

Information regarding any refunds for Cavaliers games will be announced in the near future. Updates regarding all upcoming events will be provided when details and direction become available in conjunction with our additional event and league partners.”