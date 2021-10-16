Cavaliers Convert the Contracts of Tacko Fall and RJ Nembhard into Two-way Contracts

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Cavaliers have converted the contracts of center Tacko Fall and guard RJ Nembhard into Two-Way contracts and waived guards Mitch Ballock, Kyle Guy and Justin James, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Fall (7-6, 310) appeared in three preseason games after being signed to the Cavs training camp roster on Sept 27, 2021. Fall played in 18 games in 2020-21 for the Boston Celtics, averaging 2.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocked shots in 7.6 minutes and has also appeared in two career playoff games with the Celtics. In 2019-20, Fall appeared in 29 games (11 starts) in the NBA G-League for the Maine Celtics, averaging 12.9 points, 11.3 rebounds and 3.1 blocks in 23 minutes. He went undrafted in 2019 after playing four seasons at University of Central Florida (2015-2019).

Nembhard (6-5, 200) appeared in one preseason game after being signed to the Cavs training camp roster on Sept 27, 2021. Nembhard went undrafted in 2021 after playing four seasons at Texas Christian University where he averaged 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 26 minutes per game.