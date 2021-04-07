Cleveland Cavaliers First-of-its-Kind Credit Card Available NOW!

CLEVELAND, OH — April 7, 2021 — The Cavaliers Credit Card by Cardless, which was announced this past November, is NOW open for applications from the general public. All fans interested in applying for the Cleveland Cavaliers Credit Card can learn more and apply at www.cardless.com/cavs.

The card offers rewards on everything cardholders buy, with special extras for any Cavs purchases, including single-game tickets, season tickets, merchandise and concessions.

It also features on-going benefits, like special ticket and concert pre-sales, early access to exclusive merchandise, special monthly offers and more.

Cardholders can redeem points for special experiences and items like meet and greets with favorite Cavs players, autographed items or even being an honorary benchwarmer! Points can also be redeemed for cash or gift cards, or donated to the Cavaliers Community Foundation. All of this comes with no fees, an intuitive app design, instant and easy banking connection, and excellent customer service.

SPECIAL OFFER: Cavs fans who spend $1,000 within the first three months will get a FREE Cavs jersey of their choice.