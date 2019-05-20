Campy Russell Presented Lifetime Achievement Award by BPACF

Cleveland Cavaliers Legend Michael “Campy” Russell was presented with a Lifetime Achievement award from the Black Professionals Association Charitable Foundation (BPACF) on Sunday, May 19th in Highland Heights. For more than 35 years, BPACF has recognized distinguished members of the Greater Cleveland community for their notable professional accomplishments, civic leadership and integrity. Russell was one of four honorees inducted into the 2019 Class of Lifetime Achievers.

Russell currently serves as the Cavaliers’ Director of Alumni Relations, connecting former Cavs players with the organization and community through special appearances, events and charitable fundraising efforts. He also serves as a broadcast analyst on the FOX Sports Ohio pregame and postgame show, “Cavaliers Live.”

Russell played 10 years in the NBA, including seven with the Cavs (1974-75 to 1979-80 and 1984-85), where he was an NBA All-Star in 1979. He played three seasons with the New York Knicks from 1980-83 and led the league in three-point field goal percentage (.439) in 1981-82. Russell was named to the Cavaliers’ All-Time Team and remains in the Cavs’ all-time Top 10 in five categories. He entered the 1974 NBA Draft as junior under the hardship clause and was the eighth pick of the first round.

In 2002, Russell rejoined the Cavs as the team’s outer market event specialist, a position heavily involved with community relations and youth basketball programs. In 2004, he helped create and lead the Cavaliers’ annual Black Heritage Celebration, a cultural celebration that recognizes the remarkable accomplishments of African Americans today, and throughout history, who continue to pave the way for future generations. He was inducted into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.

“We are extremely proud of Campy for this well-deserved recognition,” said Cleveland Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse CEO Len Komoroski. “He has always been an influential part of our team, as a Cavaliers Legend and as a passionate leader in the Cleveland community. We are very fortunate to have someone with as much heart and history as Campy representing our organization.”

Russell is an alumnus of the University of Michigan, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in sports management and communications and is a member of the university’s Athletic Hall of Honor. He is the father of four daughters, Allex, Mandisa, Oyin, Saki and one son, Michael II, and the proud grandfather of 11 grandchildren.