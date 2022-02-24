Caesars Sportsbook Teams Up with the Cleveland Cavaliers Ahead of Sports Betting’s Launch in Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH and LAS VEGAS (February 24, 2022) --- Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) today announced a multi-year partnership with the Cleveland Cavaliers to make Caesars Sportsbook an “Official Sports Betting Partner” and Caesars Entertainment the “Official Casino Partner” of the team. This partnership includes plans to open a best-in-class retail sportsbook on the street level inside the northwest atrium area of the team’s home venue, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

“We’re ready to welcome Ohio sports fans into the Caesars Sportsbook Empire, while also making history with our second sportsbook at an NBA arena,” said Chris Holdren, Co- President of Caesars Digital. “Building upon our already established roots with Scioto Downs in Columbus, we’re excited to announce our partnership with the Cavaliers at an exciting time in their franchise’s history. As we prepare to launch sports betting in Ohio later this year, this wide-ranging partnership enables us to connect with the Cavs passionate and highly engaged fanbase. Caesars Sportsbook at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will be a first-class venue providing an exciting atmosphere for sports betting and more.”

Caesars Sportsbook at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will have betting windows for cash wagering and combine custom VIP and hospitality experiences for Caesars Rewards members, along with on-site activations throughout the year. The approximately 10,355 square foot venue will feature a full-service bar and VIP lounge, an extensive menu, and wall-to-wall TV’s. The costs of these improvements will be paid for entirely by the Cavaliers and Caesars.

With construction starting soon, Caesars Sportsbook will be located on the street level inside the northwest atrium of the venue near the intersection of Huron Road and Ontario Street. The Sportsbook will be open year-round on both event and non-event days for both eligible fans with tickets to events and those without tickets who want to place wagers. Caesars Sportsbook at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is expected to be open by the end of 2022, subject to regulatory and other necessary approvals and further details and renderings will be announced at a later time.

In addition, Caesars Sportsbook gains access to the use of official Cleveland Cavaliers logos and marks, broadcast and digital content across Cavs properties, as well as TV-visible in-game signage.

Caesars Sportsbook made sports history with the first-ever sportsbook at a professional sports venue in May of 2021 at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. and will soon be opening its doors to another Caesars Sportsbook at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona through a partnership with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

WWhen mobile sports betting goes live in Ohio, sports fans will be able to download the Caesars Sportsbook app to make a bet anywhere in the Buckeye State. Caesars Sportsbook will have mobile market access via the Caesars Entertainment-owned Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs Casino in Columbus. Caesars Sportsbook players can also earn Tier Credits and Reward Credits through the industry-leading customer loyalty program, Caesars Rewards, to unlock emperor-worthy experiences within the Caesars portfolio of properties and partnerships, including access to a wide range of hospitality assets and VIP experiences with the Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.