Cavs and City Unveil Refurbished Court at Lonnie Burten

Just in time for summer, children and families on the near-East Side of Cleveland will have a fresh space to spend their time in, thanks to the Cleveland Cavaliers and City of Cleveland. On Wednesday, local residents got their first look at the refurbished basketball court at Lonnie Burten Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center. The Cavs and City unveiled the renovated gym, hosting a grand opening press conference event.

Representatives from the Cavs, including CEO Len Komoroski and President Nic Barlage, were joined by officials from the City of Cleveland, including Mayor Frank G. Jackson and Council President Kevin Kelley, to officially open the like-new space. Cavs in-arena host Ahmaad led the press conference, which was also attended by Cavs Legends Campy Russell and Jim Chones, as well as the City’s Director of Public Works Michael Cox, Division of Recreation Commissioner Sam Gissentaner and Councilwoman Phyllis Cleveland.

Following the press conference and official ribbon cutting on, 50 neighborhood kids who regularly frequent Lonnie Burten and other City of Cleveland neighborhood resource & recreation centers were treated to a basketball clinic on the new floor with Cavs Academy coaches. Members of the Cavalier Girls and Scream Team, as well as Moondog, were also on hand to entertain the kids.

Lonnie Burten was the latest of the neighborhood resource & recreation center and high school basketball courts that the Cavs committed to refurbish in partnership with the City of Cleveland. The Cavs and City have already unveiled the renovated courts at Cudell, Earle B. Turner, Sterling and Estabrook Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Centers.