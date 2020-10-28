Bickerstaffs Donate iPads and Internet Service to Local High Schoolers

“Being a part of our community is extremely important to us. Those of us who have kids, think about what they’re missing or the opportunities that are being taken away from them because of the pandemic, and it pains your heart. So wanting to do more for kids in particular and give them the necessities they need to be successful, that’s what matters most.” – head coach J.B. Bickerstaff

Bickerstaff and his wife, Nikki, were moved to do something tangible for youth in the area, and after some brainstorming, came up with an idea.

“We were sitting at home, and having kids of our own, immediately when the conversation was going on about whether kids were going to be able to go back to school, we started thinking about the things that kids wouldn’t have access to, things to help them follow through with for school. We did so much with our kids for school online, and sometimes you take for granted Wi-Fi and laptops and those types of things,” said Bickerstaff. “We’re aware that that’s not easily accessible for everyone. We came up with the idea to help seniors because this is a very tumultuous time for them and there’s so much up in the air for them and you’re trying to finish your year, and with not all the tools necessary to finish your high school degree and hopefully get into college. So we wanted to make sure that these kids had the tools so they can successfully finish their senior year.”

On Monday, the Bickerstaffs provided iPads and one year of internet service to 10 Cleveland-area high school seniors. The couple worked with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio to select 10 members of the Clubs - five students from East Tech High School and five from John Adams College & Career Academy – to receive the gifts and to stay connected to the family throughout the school year.

“My first initial reaction was ‘wow.’ The decision had just been made that CMSD was not opening its doors due to COVID and kids would be at home doing virtual programing, so that call (from the Cavs) came right in time. And it made me think of some seniors that definitely need help so they can finish strong and be prepared and on track to graduate this school year,” said Richard Starr, Club and Athletic Director, Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio.

The Bickerstaffs packed 10 Nike backpacks at Cleveland Clinic Courts on Monday, each with an iPad, protective case and pencil; as well as Cavs gear, such as a sweatshirt and hat, and even a Cavs-branded face mask. The bags were delivered to the students, who were gathered at the Boys & Girls Clubs’ East Tech location. The Bickerstaffs also had lunch delivered to the group.

Said Starr: “The gifts these kids are receiving are going to impact them tremendously. They now have the ability to access the internet, get online, do their school work, at any time, without having to worry about buffering or worrying about the Wi-Fi connection. They won’t have any excuse why they can’t get something done. It’s a dream, to be fortunate enough to bless our kids with that they need.”

The Bickerstaffs met virtually with the 10 lucky students through a Zoom call Monday afternoon. The teens opened their new bags, and were excited to find their new tech equipment and Cavs swag. Bickerstaff spoke to them about the commitment that he and Nikki were making to them, that they will be checking in regularly with the students to help them make the most of their education, and that they expect commitment in return – in fact, the the Bickerstaffs and the students all signed “contracts” to agree to the responsibility. Coach also spoke to them about the importance of voting in the upcoming election.

“Trying to do what we can for one another is extremely important. It’s a staple of what our team wants to look like, we want to be an extremely unselfish team, but how can we expect to do that if we just do it between the four lines. Our expectation for ourselves, our guys, is that we’re unselfish everywhere,” said Bickerstaff. “If we’re not doing it for others, and we’re living our lives selfishly, then we’re not doing a good job. Whatever we can do to help, we’re always looking to help. The more we can help young people, give them opportunities, we’re going to do it.”