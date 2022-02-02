J.B. Bickerstaff Named NBA Eastern Conference Coach of the Month

CLEVELAND – Cleveland Cavaliers Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff has been named the NBA Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for games played in January, the NBA announced today. This marks the first time Bickerstaff has earned Coach of the Month accolades and the 15th time in franchise history a coach has won the honor.

Bickerstaff led the Cavaliers to an 11-4 record in January, which was the second-best record in the Eastern Conference and the franchise's best mark in a single month since November 2017 (12-3). Cleveland also had the best home record in the East, going 6-1 (.857) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and their five road wins were tied for the most in the conference. The Cavaliers also surrendered only 101.9 points per game in January, limiting opponents to under 100 points six times and under .430 shooting from the field on seven occasions (tied for most in East). Cleveland ranked second in the East in points per game allowed (101.9), defensive field goal percentage (.439) and opponent assists per game (21.6) while ranking third in defensive rating (107.4) and fourth in opponent defensive rebounds per game (31.9).

Offensively, Cleveland scored at least 110 points five times in January, handed out 25 assists or more on 11 occasions and shot .500 from the field in three games. The Cavaliers had the third-best assists per game average in the East (25.4) and ranked fourth in field goal percentage (.466), fifth in points per game differential (+2.8) and fifth in rebounds per game (45.0). Additionally, Cleveland had three wins against teams who were at least 10 games over .500 (at Utah, vs. Brooklyn, vs. Milwaukee). Bickerstaff and the Cavaliers finished the month winning nine of their final 11 games, including a five-game win streak from Jan. 10-17, their second-longest win streak of the season.

Bickerstaff becomes the first Cavaliers coach to earn the coach of the month award since Tyronn Lue in October/November 2016. Bickerstaff has guided the Cavaliers to a 31-20 record on the season, the fourth-best mark in the Eastern Conference and the team’s best 51-game start since 2016-17 (36-15).

Phoenix Suns Head Coach Monty Williams earned the honor in the Western Conference.