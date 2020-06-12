Be Coach for the Day and Help Feed Those in Need

Think coaching in the NBA is easy? Here’s your chance to find out for yourself….while also helping a great cause!

Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has accepted the All In Challenge from Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and is offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join him on the Cavaliers coaching staff. Fans can bid to become a Coach for a Day at a Cavs preseason game. After signing a one-day coaching contract, the winner will spend the full game day with Coach Bickerstaff and his coaching staff for a behind-the-scenes, up-close look at what coaching in the NBA is really like.

All proceeds from the All In Challenge will go to help feed those in need and combat the current shortage of food resources. The Challenge benefits the following nonprofit organizations: Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America's Food Fund, which is directly benefiting Feeding America and World Central Kitchen. Each of these nonprofit organizations has one goal in mind – to eliminate food insecurity during these challenging times.

As an honorary Coach, the winner will be with the coaches every step of the way on game day, starting with the morning shootaround and film session and having lunch in the players lounge. Then watching pregame warmups from the bench and attending Coach Bickerstaff’s pregame media session. The honorary Coach will walk out onto the court with the staff for the game and be on-court for the National Anthem and introductions. The winner and three guests will have seats behind the Cavs bench to watch the game and will be able to enjoy free food and drinks. The winner will have to look the part of course, so will receive Cavs gear to wear for his or her coaching debut.

For complete details and to bid on the opportunity to serve as Coach for the Day, visit allinchallenge.com.