The Cavaliers 18th Annual Black Heritage Celebration presented by Crown Royal Regal Apple

CLEVELAND, February 3rd, 2022 -- In recognition of Black History Month, the Cleveland Cavaliers will begin a multi-week Black Heritage Celebration (BHC) presented by Crown Royal Regal Apple themed “Empowering and Inspiring One Generation to the Next” when the Cavs take on the Indiana Pacers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday, February 6th at 6:00 p.m. The 18th annual BHC is an expanded recognition platform to honor and remember Black history, as well as to recognize those who have personally and positively impacted the Black community from Cleveland and Northeast Ohio.

The Cavs will use home games in February and 2022 All-Star Weekend in Cleveland to showcase and amplify on-going team initiatives that (1) Celebrate Black History and Culture, (2) Invest in Black Futures, (3) Highlight Black Business and Entrepreneurship and (4) Inspire the Racial Justice Movement. The team will recognize these efforts through special video presentations on the Humongotron, as well as on team social media channels, Cavs.com, and in TV and radio game broadcasts and shows. There will also be several events and initiatives throughout All-Star Weekend that align with these areas of emphasis, including the Power of Sports Summit at Cleveland Metropolitan Conference Center, The Real Black Friday’s Black Business Expo at Tower City, the NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T at Wolstein Center and many others with additional initiatives still to be announced.

“This is a special season for the Cavaliers as we welcome the basketball world to Cleveland for NBA All-Star 2022 in The Land, which happens to also fall in Black History Month in February,” said Kevin Clayton, Cavaliers vice president of diversity, inclusion and community engagement. “This serves as a great platform and opportunity to celebrate and shine a light on the achievements and contributions of African Americans past and present. We have much planned throughout the month, including as part of the upcoming All-Star Weekend festivities. We couldn’t be more excited for this year’s activation around BHC, which is sure to be a memorable celebration and another powerful reminder that Black history IS American history.”

In addition to the Cavs vs Pacers game on Sunday, other BHC Cavs home games are:

February 9th vs San Antonio Spurs at 7:00 p.m.



February 26th vs Washington Wizards at 8:00 p.m.

