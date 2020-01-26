Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio Named Next Recipient of $50,000 Donation

Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio is the latest recipient of a $50,000 donation from the Cleveland Cavaliers, as part of a special season-long donation program. The Cavs announced in November that they will make $250,000 in donations to local charitable organizations as part of the ongoing 50th Season celebration. Through the Cavaliers Community Foundation, the team is donating $50,000 to local non-profit organizations every month for the five months of the 2019-20 season.

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank was the first recipient, receiving $50,000 in November for their BackPacks for Kids program. Say Yes to Education Cleveland received $50,000 for their Scholarship Fund in December. Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio – which is made up of Clubs from Cleveland, Erie County, Lorain County and the Western Reserve - will be presented with a donation check at the Cavs vs. Chicago game on January 25th.

The Cavs have had a long-standing partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs, hosting many events for their members over the years, including most recently over the holidays. Larry Nance Jr. hosted several families from the Lorain Clubs for a holiday party and game, and Collin Sexton hosted 20 teens from the Cleveland Clubs for a game and meet-and-greet. This month the Cavs will host a speaker panel and basketball clinic at one of the Cleveland Club locations. Additionally, as part of the donation program, members of the Cavs business staff will volunteer at two Cleveland locations, spending time with members doing arts and crafts, playing games and more.

“I cannot thank the Cavs enough for their generosity to the Boys & Girls Clubs members in Northeast Ohio. The Cavs have made us a feel a part of their family, coming to our aid when we needed a van replaced, to the really fun promotion of how to make a peanut butter sandwich with Cedi Osman, and to the holiday support,” said Ron Soeder, President of Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland/Interim President of Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio. “I know our kids love putting on the Junior Cavs uniforms when they play games in our leagues. It really feels great to be a part of the Cavs organization and to have this team care so much about the children and Club members in Northeast Ohio.”

“We commend Boys & Girls Clubs for the tireless work they do for the children in our area and we are happy to support them in their efforts. Improving the lives of our kids can only positively impact our community as a whole,” said Len Komoroski, CEO of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. “We are proud of the partnership we have forged with their organization and look forward to continuing to build upon that to benefit children and families across Northeast Ohio.”

The Cavs will continue to announce a new donation recipient each month for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. The 50th Season special charity donations program is in addition to the team’s other community donations and Foundation grants made throughout each and every year.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio

Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio is comprised of four Clubs in the region: Cleveland, Erie County, Lorain County and the Western Reserve (serving Greater Akron). The Clubs are a nonprofit organization providing safe, fun places for the kids who need them most. The Clubs are open at the times when kids are most vulnerable to getting into trouble – after school, on Saturdays and during the summer. The Clubs champion academic success and healthy lifestyles as well as character and citizenship. In addition, they offer special initiatives, including a farm program and career readiness program.