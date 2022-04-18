Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Kevin Love Up for NBA Awards

NEW YORK – The NBA announced on Sunday the finalists for six awards that honor top performers for the 2021-22 regular season: NBA Coach of the Year, Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Kia NBA Most Improved Player, Kia NBA Most Valuable Player, Kia NBA Rookie of the Year and Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

The three finalists for each annual award, based on voting results from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters, are listed below:

Kia NBA Most Improved Player

Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers



Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies



Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs



Kia NBA Rookie of the Year

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers



Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors



Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons



Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year

Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers



Tyler Herro, Miami Heat



Cam Johnson, Phoenix Suns



Kia NBA Most Valuable Player

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks



Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers



Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets



Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Mikal Bridges, Phoenix Suns



Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz



Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics



NBA Coach of the Year

Taylor Jenkins, Memphis Grizzlies



Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat

