Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Kevin Love Up for NBA Awards

NEW YORK – The NBA announced on Sunday the finalists for six awards that honor top performers for the 2021-22 regular season: NBA Coach of the Year, Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Kia NBA Most Improved Player, Kia NBA Most Valuable Player, Kia NBA Rookie of the Year and Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year.
The three finalists for each annual award, based on voting results from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters, are listed below:
Kia NBA Most Improved Player
Kia NBA Rookie of the Year
Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year
Kia NBA Most Valuable Player
Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year
NBA Coach of the Year
TNT will announce the winner of each award during its coverage of the 2022 NBA Playoffs presented by Google Pixel. Each voter’s complete ballot for each award will be posted at PR.NBA.com after the announcement of all end-of-season awards.