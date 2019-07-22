Fans Select Austin Carr as Bobblehead to Represent “Early Years” Era

The votes are in! Fans have selected Cavs Legend Austin Carr as the nodding figurine to represent the “Early Years” of Cavaliers basketball from 1970-1983. The exclusive limited edition bobblehead will feature Carr outfitted in his retired #34 wine and gold uniform. "Mr. Cavalier" is the first of five Era Night bobblehead giveaways to be voted on by fans for the Cavs 50th Season Celebration and will be given away to fans in attendance at one of the designated Early Years Era Nights during upcoming season.

Fans will have the opportunity to vote on the Richfield Coliseum Era bobblehead giveaway beginning July 29th through August 4th on Cavs.com/Bobblehead.

Era Nights will be the centerpiece of the season-long celebration and will be dedicated to remembering five periods of Cavs history. In addition to bobblehead giveaways, each Era Night will feature unique content and activities, in-game moments with special reunions being planned and more. More details about Era Nights giveaways and activities will be available when the season-long promotional schedule is announced in September.

Carr’s nine-year standout career in Cleveland began when he was selected by the Cavaliers as the first overall pick in the 1971 NBA Draft. He was named to the NBA All-Rookie Team in 1972 and later represented Cleveland in the 1974 NBA All-Star Game. He ranks second among the Cavaliers’ all-time leaders in field goals made and field goals attempted. Carr is fourth on the Cavaliers’ all-time list in scoring, sixth in games played and sixth in minutes played. He was further honored when his number (34) was retired by the Cavaliers on January 3, 1981.

Carr was selected to the Cavaliers’ All-Time Starting Five as voted on by 32 members of the media in Northeast Ohio and the Cavaliers’ All-Time Team as selected by the fans as part of the Cavaliers 30th Anniversary season of 1999-2000.

Carr has remained a very active member of the greater Cleveland community and the Cavaliers organization, currently supporting the organization’s many community programs and events, along with numerous business initiatives and elements. He also serves as color analyst for the team’s game broadcasts on FOX Sports Ohio, providing his signature, passionate insight and analysis during all Cavs games.