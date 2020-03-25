Red Cross Continues to Face Severe Blood Shortage as Coronavirus Outbreak Threatens Availability of Nation’s Supply

CLEVELAND (March 25, 2020) — The American Red Cross continues to face a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations in response to the coronavirus outbreak. To help meet the need, the Red Cross and Cleveland Clinic have partnered with Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to host a blood drive at the venue on Friday, March 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Individuals can schedule an appointment to give blood with the Red Cross by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App and entering code “Rocket” calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Donors are strongly urged to make an appointment before showing up to donate in order to manage the flow of donors appropriately in alignment with social distancing practices.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Blood Drive :

Atrium

Friday, March 27th

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free Parking available on East 6th and the Gateway Sports Complex. Enter through the Cleveland Cliff’s entrance at the corner of Huron & East 6th.

Through March 23, 7,000 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country due to coronavirus concerns, resulting in more than 200,000 fewer blood donations. This includes nearly 20,000 fewer donations in Ohio.

The Red Cross is adding appointment slots at donation centers and expanding capacity at many community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks to ensure ample opportunities for donors to give.

Donating blood is a safe process, and Red Cross employees are following thorough safety protocols to help prevent the spread of any type of disease or infection. Over the past month, out of an abundance of caution, the Red Cross has put additional precautions in place at blood drives to further protect the health and safety of blood donors.

In fact, the U.S. surgeon general has said, “You can still go out and give blood. We’re worried about potential blood shortages in the future. Social distancing does not have to mean social disengagement.”

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.