Jarrett Allen Named NBA's Eastern Conference Player of the Week

CLEVELAND – The NBA announced today that Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 3 (games played Monday, November 1, through Sunday, November 7). This marks Allen’s first career player of the week award and the 63rd time a Cavalier has ever won the weekly honor.

Allen led the Cavs to a perfect 4-0 record this past week, including three road wins against teams with winning records (Charlotte, Toronto, New York). The fifth-year center posted a double-double in all four games while averaging 20.5 points on .633 shooting from the field, an NBA-best 16.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks in 37.0 minutes per contest. He was the only player in the NBA to average at least 20.0 points and 15.0 rebounds last week and had the highest field goal percentage among any NBA player who averaged 20 points or more. Among Eastern Conference leaders, Allen ranked first in total rebounds per game (16.3), first in offensive rebounds per game (5.0), first in defensive rebounds per game (11.3), tied for first in double-doubles (4), fourth in field goal percentage (.633), tied for 13th in blocks per game (1.25), 15th in points per game (20.5), and tied for 20th in steals per game (1.50). Additionally, he recorded at least 15 points and 15 rebounds in all four outings, the most in the NBA this past week, and became the first Cavalier to put up those numbers in four straight games since Anderson Varejao in 2012 (five straight games from 11/26/12-12/3/12).

Allen opened the week by recording 24 points (9-13 FG), 16 rebounds, one steal and three blocks in 35 minutes of Cleveland’s 113-110 win at Charlotte on Nov. 1. He scored 15 points in the first quarter, his most in any period of his NBA career. In Cleveland's 107-104 home victory against Portland on Nov. 3, Allen tallied a team-high 24 points (9-15 FG), a season-high 17 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 40 minutes. During the Cavs' 102-101 come-from-behind win at Toronto on Nov. 5, Allen helped the Cavs erase a 15-point deficit and finished the night with 16 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3FG, 5-6 FT), 15 rebounds, two steals and one block in 39 minutes. He also hit his first three-pointer of the season, a banker as the shot clock expired, that tied the game at 94 with 4:42 left in regulation. Allen closed out the week with 18 points (8-15 FG), a season-high tying 17 rebounds, a season-high tying four assists and two steals in 34 minutes in the team's 126-109 win at New York on Nov. 7.

Through his 11 appearances this season (all starts), Allen has helped the Cavaliers reach a 7-4 record (sixth-best in East) and is producing career highs in points (14.9), rebounds (11.6, seventh in NBA), steals (1.27), minutes (32.5) and field goal percentage (.687, third in NBA). The Wine & Gold are 7-2 over its last nine games.

Allen becomes the first Cavalier to win the award since LeBron James (March 19-25, 2018). Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George won Player of the Week accolades for the Western Conference.