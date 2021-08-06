Cavaliers Sign Jarrett Allen to Multi-Year Extension

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed center Jarrett Allen to a multi-year contract, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

“We spent the last few years maintaining our financial and roster flexibility to put ourselves in a position to acquire and now re-sign a player of Jarrett’s caliber,” said Altman. “Since his arrival, Jarrett has fit seamlessly into our culture and almost instantly, he earned the respect of his coaches and teammates. We took another positive step forward in our pursuit of sustainable success with this signing, as we see Jarrett as an integral piece of our future moving forward.”

Allen (6-11, 248), who was acquired from Brooklyn as part of a three-team trade on January 14, 2021, played in 63 games (45 starts) for the Nets and Cavaliers this past season and averaged career highs in points (12.8), rebounds (10.0), assists (1.7) and minutes (29.6). Allen also ranked fifth in the NBA in field goal percentage (.618), ninth in blocks (1.43), 13th in rebounds (10.0) and tied for 19th in double-doubles (25). Additionally, he was one of only three players in the NBA with at least 10.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.0 block and a .600 field goal percentage (Rudy Gobert, Deandre Ayton). In his 51 outings (40 starts) for Cleveland, Allen averaged 13.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.39 blocks in 30.3 minutes.

“It can’t be overstated enough that the coaching staff and front office wanted me to be in Cleveland long-term,” said Allen. “I will forever be grateful for this opportunity and it’s an honor to continue representing the Cavs and becoming more entrenched into this community. I’m also excited about improving with my teammates. We have some really talented, young and hungry players in this locker room and I can’t wait to get back on the court with them to see how far we can take this thing.”

The 6-11 center had several historical performances this past season. In a win over Minnesota on Feb. 1, Allen became the first player in Cavaliers history to record 23 points, 18 rebounds and five blocks in a single game. After a career-high 26 points, 17 rebounds and 11-11 field goal performance against Oklahoma City on Feb. 21, he became the first player in franchise history and just the eighth NBA player ever to tally at least 25 points and 15 rebounds without missing a single field goal (Mitch Kupchak 11/20/81, Dwight Howard 2/24/10, Wes Unseld 1/31/75, Dikembe Mutombo 12/14/99, Wilt Chamberlain 7 times, Calvin Natt 3/18/82 and Walt Bellamy 1/23/64). In Cleveland’s win over Houston on Feb. 24 (26 PTS, 18 REB, 4 BLK, 10-11 FG), Allen became just the second NBA player in the Shot Clock Era to record 26 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks while shooting .900 from the field, joining Dikembe Mutombo on December 14, 1999 (27 PTS, 29 REB, 6 BLK, 11-11 FG).

Over four NBA seasons, Allen has appeared in 285 regular season contests (220 starts) with Brooklyn and Cleveland and owns career averages of 10.7 points on .611 shooting from the field, 8.3 rebounds and 1.37 blocks in 25.4 minutes. Selected by Brooklyn in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2017 NBA Draft, Allen has increased his average in points, rebounds and assists in each season since entering the league. The 23-year-old also appeared in two postseasons with the Nets in 2019 and 2020, averaging a double-double in nine contests (10.7 points, 10.3 rebounds).