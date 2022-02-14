Jarrett Allen Named All-Star Reserve for 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland

CLEVELAND – The NBA announced today that Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen has been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to replace injured Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden on Team LeBron in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. This marks the first NBA All-Star selection for Allen, who will join Cavaliers guard Darius Garland as a reserve on Team LeBron, and is the 10th time in franchise history that at least two Cavs players have been selected for the event (1972, 1989, 1992, 1993, 2005, 2009, 2015, 2017, 2018). The 71st NBA All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, Feb. 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, home of the Cavaliers. The matchup between Team Durant and Team LeBron will air live at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and ESPN Radio in the United States and reach fans in 215 countries and territories in 59 languages.

Allen (6-11, 248) has appeared in 49 games (all starts) for the Cavaliers this season and is averaging career highs in points (16.2), rebounds (11.1), assists (1.8), steals (0.76) and minutes (32.6). The 6-11 center has the second-highest field goal percentage in the NBA at .665, which is on pace to become the best shooting mark for a single season in franchise history (min. 100 attempts). Allen also ranks among the NBA’s Top 15 in rebounds (ninth), blocks (13th, 1.35) and double-doubles (tied-sixth, 30) and is one of only four NBA players averaging at least 15.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks this season, along with NBA All-Stars Rudy Gobert, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid.

Playing in his fifth NBA season, Allen won his first career Eastern Conference Player of the Week award for Nov. 1-7, the first Cavalier to earn the honor since LeBron James in March 2018, and his 10 games of at least 15 points and 15 rebounds are tied for the fourth-most in the NBA. Allen’s three highest scoring efforts of his NBA career have all come this season, including a 29-point, 22-rebound performance in a win at Charlotte on Feb. 4, when he became just the 12th different player in franchise history to record at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in a single game. The University of Texas product has already tied his career high for double-doubles in a season (30 in 2019-20) and has shot perfect from the field on four occasions. In the season opener on Oct. 20 at Memphis, Allen went 11-of-11 from the field for 25 points, becoming the first NBA player in the shot clock era (since 1954) to shoot perfect on 10 field goal attempts or more in a team’s first game.

Allen will also participate alongside Garland and Evan Mobley in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge at State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on Feb. 19. The Cavaliers currently sit at 35-22 (.614) on the season, the third-best mark in the Eastern Conference, and have posted the NBA’s largest increase in win percentage from last season by .308 (.306, 22-50 in 2020-21).