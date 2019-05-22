Cavs #AllForFunTour Hits the Road Across Ohio

The Cavaliers #AllForFunTour presented by Medical Mutual, a fan-favorite destination on four wheels, is hitting the road across the state of Ohio this summer and into fall. Adorned with the Cavaliers shield logo, the interactive mobile trailer will make stops at festivals and outdoor gatherings offering fans endless amounts of Wine & Gold fun!

When visiting the #AllForFunTour, fans can enjoy interactive experiences with NBA 2k video gaming, play cornhole, shoot hoops and more! A mock Cavaliers locker room is the perfect opportunity for a photo-op and exclusive Cavaliers player video content will be featured in the #AllForFunTour. There will also be special appearances by Cavs Legends, Cavaliers mascots Moondog and Sir CC, and various entertainment team members.

To request an appearance for block parties, city festivals, birthday celebrations, etc. or to view an interactive map of the complete #AllForFunTour appearance schedule, visit: https://www.cavsyouth.com/all-for-fun-tour/.

June 2019 #AllForFunTour Appearance Schedule:

Event Location Date Time Kids Days Crocker Park, Westlake Once a month, Tuesdays from May 21 - September 10 11AM - 1PM Kids Day The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo June 2 10AM - 6PM Rock the Block South Euclid June 22 2PM - 8PM Liberty Rocks Crocker Park, Westlake June 30 3PM - 9PM

Calling all Cavs fans 12 and under – don’t miss out on year-round benefits offered by the Official Cavs Kids Club!

Fan club members will participate in exclusive events and behind-the-scenes programs designed to engage a new generation of Cavs fans. Each member is invited to attend a Cavaliers home game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse along with various Cavs events the whole family will enjoy throughout the season.

As an added perk, fans can take advantage of early bird enrollment, to receive a FREE GIFT with the $20 membership fee for a limited time NOW until Thursday, June 20th.

Annual membership includes:

One (1) ticket to a select 2019-2020 Cavaliers regular season home game



Access to exclusive seasonal events



An official Cavs Kids Club credential



Cavs Kids Club membership pack, which features exclusive Cavs swag including a branded Cavaliers notebook, a multi-pack of Cavs logo fatheads and a mini LED sign with custom lettering

Fans can enroll NOW at www.cavsyouth.com/cavs-kids-club/.

Cavalier fans can join in on the Wine & Gold Nation conversation with hashtags #AllForFunTour and #CavsKidsClub. Fans can stay connected to the official fan club of the Cleveland Cavaliers by following @CavsWGNation on Twitter and Instagram.