Cavs Sign Deng Adel to Two-Way Contract

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward Deng Adel to a Two-Way contract, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today.

Adel (6-7, 200) has played in 25 games (24 starts) this season for the Raptors 905 of the NBA G League, averaging 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 31.6 minutes per game. He played three years collegiately at Louisville, where he averaged 11.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 26.8 minutes per game over 89 games (71 starts). The Khartoum, South Sudan native originally went undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to have two Two-Way contract players on their roster at any given time, in addition to their 15-man regular season roster.

In a related move, the Cavaliers have waived forward Jalen Jones. Jones (6-7, 220) played in 16 games for Cleveland this season after signing a Two-Way contract with the team on December 2, averaging 5.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per contest.