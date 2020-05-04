Cavs, Monsters, Charge and Legion Create Digital Cleveland Sports Designer Activity Pack

For just a $1 donation, Cavs, Monsters, Legion GC and Canton Charge fans can have some fun creating their own designs on their favorite sports gear while helping local hospital frontline workers fighting COVID-19.

Those who donate will receive a free downloadable Cleveland Sports Designer Pack that includes 19 pages of customizable templates to design their own Cavs jersey, Charge basketball, Monsters puck, Legion pennant and more.

One hundred percent of funds generated will benefit those working the frontlines at three Northeast Ohio hospitals.

Donations made on behalf of the Cavs and Legion GC will benefit the Cleveland Clinic COVID-19 Response Team; Monsters donations will go towards University Hospitals COVD-19 Caregiver Support Fund; and Charge donations will benefit Aultman Hospital frontline workers.

All donations can be made at Cavs.com/Shop. After a donation is completed, fans will receive an email with a private link to the Cleveland Sports Designer Pack.

Fans are encouraged to post their personalized and unique creations on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and tag @CavsTeamShop for a chance to have their design shared!