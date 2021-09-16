Cavs Announce 2021-22 Promotional & Theme Night Schedule

The Cleveland Cavaliers have released their 2021-22 promotional schedule and fans of all ages can look forward to a fun-filled season of giveaways, theme nights and celebrations!

The excitement begins at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Opening Night driven by Goodyear when the Cavs take on the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, October 22nd at 7:00 p.m. All fans in attendance will receive an Opening Night Cavs t-shirt presented by Cleveland Clinic.

Three MUST-HAVE Cavs bobbleheads highlight the promotional schedule this season:

Monday, January 31st vs. New Orleans Pelicans – A Machine Gun Kelly bobblehead presented by SeatGeek, will feature the award-winning global performer and Cleveland native in a Cavs Statement jersey. MGK will perform at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday, December 18th for the final show of his “Tickets to My Downfall” tour.



Monday, March 14th vs. Los Angeles Clippers – The Cavs 3rd pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, Evan Mobley, makes his Cavs bobblehead debut presented by Discount Drug Mart.



Wednesday, March 30th vs. Dallas Mavericks – Jarrett Allen’s bobblehead presented by KeyBank will feature the Cavs center with his signature afro wearing the white Association uniform.



On Wednesday, February 9th when the Cavs face the San Antonio Spurs, all fans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will receive a miniature All-Star Desk Sign to proudly display their Cleveland pride as the city prepares to host NBA All-Star Weekend 2022. The 71st annual NBA All-Star Weekend, that will also celebrate the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Season, will feature on-court events that tip off on Friday, February 18th at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with Rising Stars, followed by State Farm All-Star Saturday on February 19th and the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 20th. Additional giveaways at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse include:

Monday, January 24th vs. NYK – Cavs Bucket Hat powered by FirstEnergy



Sunday, February 6th vs. IND – Cavs Sword Magazine



Saturday, March 19th vs. DET – Cavs Trading Cards presented by Panini



Sunday, April 10th vs. MIL – Cavs Coaster Set presented by Discount Drug Mart



Salute to Service With Veteran’s Day on Thursday, November 11th, the Cavs will honor current and former members of the United States Military during their annual Salute to Service on Wednesday, November 10th vs. Washington Wizards. Pride Night The Cavs will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and their allies during the team’s third annual Pride Night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday, January 22nd vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. Black Heritage Celebration (BHC) presented by Crown Royal Regal Apple The Cleveland Cavaliers 18th Annual Black Heritage Celebration (BHC) presented by Crown Royal will tip off on Sunday, February 6th when the Cavs take on the Indiana Pacers. This game will begin a month-long celebration themed “Empowering and Inspiring. One Generation to the Next.” Noche Latina ¡Vamos Cavs! Fans will feel the “Todos Somos Cleveland” (We are all Cleveland) spirit throughout Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as the Cavs celebrate Hispanic culture during their sixth annual Noche Latina on Saturday, March 19th against the Detroit Pistons. Fan Appreciation Night presented by Discount Drug Mart The 20th Annual Fan Appreciation Night presented by Discount Drug Mart will conclude the Cavs regular season at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday, April 10th and all fans in attendance will receive a Cavs Coaster Set presented by Discount Drug Mart. During this fan-favorite celebration, the Cavs will also thank the best fans in the NBA for their season-long support by giving away tons of prizes throughout the game and across all digital platforms! Additional theme & awareness nights and celebrations include:

Saturday, October 23rd vs. ATL – Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Cleveland Clinic and Susan G. Komen Northeast Ohio



Sunday, December 5th vs. UTA – Cavs Kids Night & Esports Night presented by Esports Gaming League



Monday, January 17th vs. BKN – MLK Day Celebration



Wednesday, January 26th vs. MIL – Recycling Night presented by Republic Services



Wednesday, March 2nd vs. CHA – Colorectal Cancer Awareness Night presented by Cleveland Clinic



Sunday, March 6th vs. TOR – Women’s History Celebration



Wednesday, March 16th vs. PHI – Turkish Heritage Celebration Night presented by Yunus Emre Institute (YEE)



Friday, March 18th vs. DEN – Cavs Kids Night & Mascot Night

