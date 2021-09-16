Cavs Announce 2021-22 Promotional & Theme Night Schedule

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
The Cleveland Cavaliers have released their 2021-22 promotional schedule and fans of all ages can look forward to a fun-filled season of giveaways, theme nights and celebrations!
The excitement begins at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Opening Night driven by Goodyear when the Cavs take on the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, October 22nd at 7:00 p.m. All fans in attendance will receive an Opening Night Cavs t-shirt presented by Cleveland Clinic.
Three MUST-HAVE Cavs bobbleheads highlight the promotional schedule this season:
On Wednesday, February 9th when the Cavs face the San Antonio Spurs, all fans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will receive a miniature All-Star Desk Sign to proudly display their Cleveland pride as the city prepares to host NBA All-Star Weekend 2022.
The 71st annual NBA All-Star Weekend, that will also celebrate the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Season, will feature on-court events that tip off on Friday, February 18th at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with Rising Stars, followed by State Farm All-Star Saturday on February 19th and the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 20th.
Additional giveaways at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse include:
Salute to Service
With Veteran’s Day on Thursday, November 11th, the Cavs will honor current and former members of the United States Military during their annual Salute to Service on Wednesday, November 10th vs. Washington Wizards.
Pride Night
The Cavs will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and their allies during the team’s third annual Pride Night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday, January 22nd vs. Oklahoma City Thunder.
Black Heritage Celebration (BHC) presented by Crown Royal Regal Apple
The Cleveland Cavaliers 18th Annual Black Heritage Celebration (BHC) presented by Crown Royal will tip off on Sunday, February 6th when the Cavs take on the Indiana Pacers. This game will begin a month-long celebration themed “Empowering and Inspiring. One Generation to the Next.”
Noche Latina
¡Vamos Cavs! Fans will feel the “Todos Somos Cleveland” (We are all Cleveland) spirit throughout Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as the Cavs celebrate Hispanic culture during their sixth annual Noche Latina on Saturday, March 19th against the Detroit Pistons.
Fan Appreciation Night presented by Discount Drug Mart
The 20th Annual Fan Appreciation Night presented by Discount Drug Mart will conclude the Cavs regular season at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday, April 10th and all fans in attendance will receive a Cavs Coaster Set presented by Discount Drug Mart. During this fan-favorite celebration, the Cavs will also thank the best fans in the NBA for their season-long support by giving away tons of prizes throughout the game and across all digital platforms!
Additional theme & awareness nights and celebrations include:
Fans can look forward to even more promotions, theme and awareness nights that will be announced at a later date. The entire 2021-22 promotional schedule is available at Cavs.com/Promos.
TICKET INFORMATION & PROMOTIONS
Single game tickets for all 41 regular season home games and two preseason home games for the 2021-22 season at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse are on sale NOW at Cavs.com/Tickets.
Fans can also take advantage of these special ticket promotions:
Family Fun Pack presented by Molina Healthcare
Bring the whole family to a Cavs game! The Family Fun Pack includes four tickets, each with a $10 food & beverage credit, for just $21 per ticket (Loudville) or $65 (Lower Level). Available for all Saturday and Sunday games; additional tickets can be added. Beginning September 23rd, fans can access this deal at Cavs.com/Offers.
Cavs Student Pass presented by LECOM
Exclusive ticket offers just for college and high school students! Sign up at Cavs.com/StudentPass to receive last minute ticket offers, as low as $5.
Cavs Monthly Pass
The most flexible way to see the Cavs – attend as many home games as you like for one monthly price! Purchase an October/November Monthly Pass NOW for just $49 (Loudville) or $89 (Lower Level) to gain access to all 13 home games in both months! Learn more at Cavs.com/Monthly.
Tickets will be distributed through SeatGeek, the Cavs official ticketing partner.
*All promotional schedule giveaways and theme nights are subject to change.