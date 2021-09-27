Cavaliers Add Four to Training Camp Roster

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed center Tacko Fall and guards Mitch Ballock, Kyle Guy and R.J. Nembhard to their 2021 training camp roster, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Fall (7-6, 310) played in 18 games for the Boston Celtics last season, averaging 2.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.11 blocks in 7.6 minutes. The third-year center went undrafted in 2019 after a four-year collegiate career at the University of Central Florida (2015-2019). Ballock (6-5, 205), who spent four years at Creighton University (2017-2021), recently played in four games for the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2021 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Guy (6-1, 170) played in 31 games for the Sacramento Kings in 2020-21. The third-year guard spent most of his rookie campaign in 2019-20 with the Stockton Kings of the NBA G League, appearing in 37 games (29 starts) while averaging 21.5 points (seventh-best in G League), 3.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 36.9 minutes. Nembhard (6-5, 200), an undrafted guard out of Texas Christian University, competed in four contests for the Miami Heat in the 2021 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, where he averaged 7.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 15.7 minutes.

The Cavaliers’ 2021 training camp roster and schedule are below. Camp officially opens on Tuesday, September 28th. The Cavaliers’ 2021 Preseason Guide is accessible by clicking HERE. Inside you will find training camp details, player biographies, team stats and information on preseason opponents. The guide will also be available on the team’s media exclusive website at www.NBAOMG.com. Please contact CavaliersPR@cavs.com for access details to the site.

# NAME POS HT WT DOB PRIOR TO PROS/ HOME COUNTRY YR 31 Jarrett Allen C 6-11 248 4/21/98 Texas '17/ USA 5th 15 Mitch Ballock G 6-5 205 7/2/98 Creighton '21/ USA R 99 Tako Fall G 7-6 310 12/10/95 UCF '19 / Sengal 3rd 10 Darius Garland G 6-1 186 1/26/00 Vanderbilt '19 / USA 3rd 1 Kyle Guy G 6-1 170 8/11/97 Virginia '19/USA 3rd 27 Mfiondu Kabengele F/C 6-9 250 8/14/97 Florida State ’19 / Canada 3rd 0 Kevin Love F 6-8 247 9/7/88 UCLA ’08 / USA 14th 24 Lauri Markkanen C 7-0 238 5/22/97 Arizona '17 / Finland 5th 4 Evan Mobley C 7-0 215 6/18/01 USC '21/ USA R 5 R.J. Nembhard G 6-5 200 3/22/99 TCU '21 / USA R 35 Isaac Okoro G/F 6-5 225 126/01 Auburn '20 / USA 2nd 16 Cedi Osman F 6-7 230 4/8/95 Anadolu Efes (Turkey) ’15/ Macedonia/Turkey 5th 6 Kevin Pangos G 6-2 185 1/26/93 Gonzaga '15 / Canada R 3 Ricky Rubio G 6-3 190 10/21/90 FC Barcelona '11/ Spain 11th 2 Collin Sexton G 6-2 192 1/4/99 Alabama '18 / USA 4th 8 Lamar Stevens F 6-8 225 7/9/97 Penn State '20 / USA 2nd 33 Brodric Thomas* G 6-5 185 1/28/97 Truman State ’20 / USA 2nd 45 Denzel Valentine G 6-5 218 11/16/93 Michigan State ’16 / USA 5th 32 Dean Wade F 6-9 219 11/20/96 Kansas State ’19 / USA 3rd 9 Dylan Windler G/F 6-6 199 9/22/96 Belmont / USA 2nd

*Two-Way Player

TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

Monday, Sept. 27 - Cavaliers 2021 Media Day (Scheduled to start 12:30 p.m.)



Tuesday, Sept. 28 - Practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts: 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. (media availability following early practice)



Wednesday, Sept. 29 - Practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts: 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. (media availability following practice)



Thursday, Sept. 30 - Practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts: 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. (media availability following early practice)



Friday, Oct. 1 - Practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts: 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. (media availability following practice)



Saturday, Oct. 2 - Wine & Gold Scrimmage powered by FirstEnergy (1:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, OH)



