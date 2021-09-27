Cavaliers Add Four to Training Camp Roster

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed center Tacko Fall and guards Mitch Ballock, Kyle Guy and R.J. Nembhard to their 2021 training camp roster, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.
Fall (7-6, 310) played in 18 games for the Boston Celtics last season, averaging 2.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.11 blocks in 7.6 minutes. The third-year center went undrafted in 2019 after a four-year collegiate career at the University of Central Florida (2015-2019). Ballock (6-5, 205), who spent four years at Creighton University (2017-2021), recently played in four games for the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2021 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Guy (6-1, 170) played in 31 games for the Sacramento Kings in 2020-21. The third-year guard spent most of his rookie campaign in 2019-20 with the Stockton Kings of the NBA G League, appearing in 37 games (29 starts) while averaging 21.5 points (seventh-best in G League), 3.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 36.9 minutes. Nembhard (6-5, 200), an undrafted guard out of Texas Christian University, competed in four contests for the Miami Heat in the 2021 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, where he averaged 7.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 15.7 minutes.
The Cavaliers’ 2021 training camp roster and schedule are below. Camp officially opens on Tuesday, September 28th. The Cavaliers’ 2021 Preseason Guide is accessible by clicking HERE. Inside you will find training camp details, player biographies, team stats and information on preseason opponents. The guide will also be available on the team’s media exclusive website at www.NBAOMG.com. Please contact CavaliersPR@cavs.com for access details to the site.
|#
|NAME
|POS
|HT
|WT
|DOB
|PRIOR TO PROS/ HOME COUNTRY
|YR
|31
|Jarrett Allen
|C
|6-11
|248
|4/21/98
|Texas '17/ USA
|5th
|15
|Mitch Ballock
|G
|6-5
|205
|7/2/98
|Creighton '21/ USA
|R
|99
|Tako Fall
|G
|7-6
|310
|12/10/95
|UCF '19 / Sengal
|3rd
|10
|Darius Garland
|G
|6-1
|186
|1/26/00
|Vanderbilt '19 / USA
|3rd
|1
|Kyle Guy
|G
|6-1
|170
|8/11/97
|Virginia '19/USA
|3rd
|27
|Mfiondu Kabengele
|F/C
|6-9
|250
|8/14/97
|Florida State ’19 / Canada
|3rd
|0
|Kevin Love
|F
|6-8
|247
|9/7/88
|UCLA ’08 / USA
|14th
|24
|Lauri Markkanen
|C
|7-0
|238
|5/22/97
|Arizona '17 / Finland
|5th
|4
|Evan Mobley
|C
|7-0
|215
|6/18/01
|USC '21/ USA
|R
|5
|R.J. Nembhard
|G
|6-5
|200
|3/22/99
|TCU '21 / USA
|R
|35
|Isaac Okoro
|G/F
|6-5
|225
|126/01
|Auburn '20 / USA
|2nd
|16
|Cedi Osman
|F
|6-7
|230
|4/8/95
|Anadolu Efes (Turkey) ’15/ Macedonia/Turkey
|5th
|6
|Kevin Pangos
|G
|6-2
|185
|1/26/93
|Gonzaga '15 / Canada
|R
|3
|Ricky Rubio
|G
|6-3
|190
|10/21/90
|FC Barcelona '11/ Spain
|11th
|2
|Collin Sexton
|G
|6-2
|192
|1/4/99
|Alabama '18 / USA
|4th
|8
|Lamar Stevens
|F
|6-8
|225
|7/9/97
|Penn State '20 / USA
|2nd
|33
|Brodric Thomas*
|G
|6-5
|185
|1/28/97
|Truman State ’20 / USA
|2nd
|45
|Denzel Valentine
|G
|6-5
|218
|11/16/93
|Michigan State ’16 / USA
|5th
|32
|Dean Wade
|F
|6-9
|219
|11/20/96
|Kansas State ’19 / USA
|3rd
|9
|Dylan Windler
|G/F
|6-6
|199
|9/22/96
|Belmont / USA
|2nd
*Two-Way Player
TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE