Cavaliers Announce 2021 Summer League Roster

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced its roster for the 2021 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League that will compete in Las Vegas, August 8-17. Cavaliers Player Development/Assistant Coach J.J. Outlaw will coach the team during the five-game schedule. The Cavaliers will hold a mini-camp for the summer league team in Cleveland.
Cavaliers Summer League Roster (as of August 2, 2021 and subject to change):
|#
|NAME
|POS
|HT
|WT
|DOB
|PRIOR TO PROS/ HOME COUNTRY
|LAST TEAM
|YR
|41
|James Banks III
|C
|6-10
|250
|1/16/98
|Georgia Tech/ USA
|Hapoel Be'er Sheva (Israel)
|R
|5
|Trevon Bluiett
|G
|6-6
|198
|11/4/94
|Xavier/ USA
|Salt Lake City Stars (NBA G League)
|R
|14
|Jaylen Hands
|G
|6-3
|180
|2/12/99
|UCLA/ USA
|FMP Beograd (Serbia)
|R
|28
|Sehmus Hazer
|G
|6-4
|190
|2/15/99
|Besiktas Sompo Japan / Turkey
|Beşiktaş J.K. (Turkey)
|R
|27
|Mfiondu Kabengele
|F/C
|6-9
|250
|8/14/97
|Florida State/ USA
|Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA)
|2
|4
|Evan Mobley
|F/C
|7-0
|215
|6/18/01
|USC/ USA
|USC (College)
|R
|35
|Isaac Okoro
|G
|6-6
|225
|1/26/01
|Auburn / USA
|Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA)
|2
|37
|Matt Ryan
|F
|6-7
|215
|4/17/97
|Chattanooga / USA
|Chattanooga (College)
|R
|15
|Tre Scott
|F
|6-8
|225
|11/15/96
|Cincinnati / USA
|Salt Lake City Stars (NBA G League)
|R
|8
|Lamar Stevens
|F
|6-8
|225
|7/9/97
|Penn State / USA
|Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA)
|1
|33
|Brodric Thomas
|G
|6-5
|185
|1/28/97
|Truman State / USA
|Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA)
|1
|52
|Chandler Vaudrin
|F
|6-7
|210
|6/26/97
|Winthrop / USA
|Winthrop (College)
|R
Cavaliers Summer League Game Schedule:
Note: The 16th MGM Resorts NBA Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams playing five games each. After every team plays four games, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. The 28 teams that do not play in the Championship Game will play a fifth game on Aug. 16 or Aug. 17.