Cavaliers Announce 2021 Summer League Roster

August 8, 2021
Posted: Aug 03, 2021

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced its roster for the 2021 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League that will compete in Las Vegas, August 8-17. Cavaliers Player Development/Assistant Coach J.J. Outlaw will coach the team during the five-game schedule. The Cavaliers will hold a mini-camp for the summer league team in Cleveland.

Cavaliers Summer League Roster (as of August 2, 2021 and subject to change):

# NAME POS HT WT DOB PRIOR TO PROS/ HOME COUNTRY LAST TEAM YR
41 James Banks III C 6-10 250 1/16/98 Georgia Tech/ USA Hapoel Be'er Sheva (Israel) R
5 Trevon Bluiett G 6-6 198 11/4/94 Xavier/ USA Salt Lake City Stars (NBA G League) R
14 Jaylen Hands G 6-3 180 2/12/99 UCLA/ USA FMP Beograd (Serbia) R
28 Sehmus Hazer G 6-4 190 2/15/99 Besiktas Sompo Japan / Turkey Beşiktaş J.K. (Turkey) R
27 Mfiondu Kabengele F/C 6-9 250 8/14/97 Florida State/ USA Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA) 2
4 Evan Mobley F/C 7-0 215 6/18/01 USC/ USA USC (College) R
35 Isaac Okoro G 6-6 225 1/26/01 Auburn / USA Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA) 2
37 Matt Ryan F 6-7 215 4/17/97 Chattanooga / USA Chattanooga (College) R
15 Tre Scott F 6-8 225 11/15/96 Cincinnati / USA Salt Lake City Stars (NBA G League) R
8 Lamar Stevens F 6-8 225 7/9/97 Penn State / USA Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA) 1
33 Brodric Thomas G 6-5 185 1/28/97 Truman State / USA Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA) 1
52 Chandler Vaudrin F 6-7 210 6/26/97 Winthrop / USA Winthrop (College) R

Cavaliers Summer League Game Schedule:

  • Sunday, August 8, vs. Houston, 6:30PM ET, Thomas & Mack Center, ESPN2
  • Wednesday, August 11, vs. Orlando, 6:00PM ET, Thomas & Mack Center, ESPN2
  • Friday, August 13, vs. New Orleans, 6:00PM ET, Thomas & Mack Center, NBA TV
  • Saturday, August 14, vs. New York, 8:00PM ET, Thomas & Mack Center, ESPN2

    Note: The 16th MGM Resorts NBA Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams playing five games each. After every team plays four games, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. The 28 teams that do not play in the Championship Game will play a fifth game on Aug. 16 or Aug. 17.

