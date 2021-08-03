Cavaliers Announce 2021 Summer League Roster

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced its roster for the 2021 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League that will compete in Las Vegas, August 8-17. Cavaliers Player Development/Assistant Coach J.J. Outlaw will coach the team during the five-game schedule. The Cavaliers will hold a mini-camp for the summer league team in Cleveland.

Cavaliers Summer League Roster (as of August 2, 2021 and subject to change):

# NAME POS HT WT DOB PRIOR TO PROS/ HOME COUNTRY LAST TEAM YR 41 James Banks III C 6-10 250 1/16/98 Georgia Tech/ USA Hapoel Be'er Sheva (Israel) R 5 Trevon Bluiett G 6-6 198 11/4/94 Xavier/ USA Salt Lake City Stars (NBA G League) R 14 Jaylen Hands G 6-3 180 2/12/99 UCLA/ USA FMP Beograd (Serbia) R 28 Sehmus Hazer G 6-4 190 2/15/99 Besiktas Sompo Japan / Turkey Beşiktaş J.K. (Turkey) R 27 Mfiondu Kabengele F/C 6-9 250 8/14/97 Florida State/ USA Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA) 2 4 Evan Mobley F/C 7-0 215 6/18/01 USC/ USA USC (College) R 35 Isaac Okoro G 6-6 225 1/26/01 Auburn / USA Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA) 2 37 Matt Ryan F 6-7 215 4/17/97 Chattanooga / USA Chattanooga (College) R 15 Tre Scott F 6-8 225 11/15/96 Cincinnati / USA Salt Lake City Stars (NBA G League) R 8 Lamar Stevens F 6-8 225 7/9/97 Penn State / USA Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA) 1 33 Brodric Thomas G 6-5 185 1/28/97 Truman State / USA Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA) 1 52 Chandler Vaudrin F 6-7 210 6/26/97 Winthrop / USA Winthrop (College) R

Cavaliers Summer League Game Schedule:

Sunday, August 8, vs. Houston, 6:30PM ET, Thomas & Mack Center, ESPN2



Wednesday, August 11, vs. Orlando, 6:00PM ET, Thomas & Mack Center, ESPN2



Friday, August 13, vs. New Orleans, 6:00PM ET, Thomas & Mack Center, NBA TV

