Cavaliers Announce 2021 Preseason Schedule

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers announced today that the team will prepare for the 2021-22 regular season presented by SeatGeek, the official ticketing partner, with five preseason games, beginning on Oct. 5 and concluding on Oct. 15. The slate of games tip off with a road back-to-back at Chicago (Oct. 5) and at Atlanta (Oct. 6). The Cavs will then play two home contests at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse against the Indiana Pacers (Oct. 8) and the Chicago Bulls (Oct. 10). The Cavs will conclude their preseason schedule on October 15 at Indiana.

Ticket on-sale and broadcast information for Cavaliers preseason and regular season games will be announced at a later date. The Cavs 2021-22 NBA regular season schedule will be announced tomorrow. Fans can also follow @cavs on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Cavs.com for ticket and broadcast updates.

2021 CLEVELAND CAVALIERS PRESEASON GAME SCHEDULE

HOME GAMES AT ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE IN ALL CAPS

Oct. 5 at Chicago, 8:00PM ET



Oct. 6 at Atlanta, 7:30PM ET



Oct. 8 vs INDIANA, 7PM ET



Oct. 10 vs CHICAGO, 7PM ET



Oct. 15at Indiana, 7PM ET

