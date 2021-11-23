Cavs Cyber Weekend 2021 Deals

What’s better than Black Friday? A Wine & Gold Cyber Weekend! Starting Friday, November 26th through Monday, November 29th, the Cavaliers are offering fans incredible deals on Cavs tickets for remaining regular season home games.

Over Cyber Weekend, fans can also take advantage of savings on Cavs Team Shop gear, as well as great discounts on Cavs Academy youth clinics and exclusive deals on upcoming events at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse!

SPECIAL CAVS CYBER WEEKEND TICKET OFFER

Friday, November 26 at 12:01 a.m. - midnight on Monday, November 29

Cavs fans can score the biggest and best savings of the year – up to 60% off PLUS NO FEES on tickets for all remaining regular season home games (excluding the Los Angeles Lakers game on March 21st). This includes matchups versus the Brooklyn Nets (Jan. 17), Milwaukee Bucks (Jan. 26 and Apr. 10) and many more!

Visit Cavs.com/Cyber for a complete schedule of games and to purchase tickets while supplies last.

GEAR UP AT THE CAVS TEAM SHOP WITH GREAT SAVINGS

Wednesday, November 24 - Monday, November 29

Fans can take advantage of 30% off select Cavs, Monsters, Charge and Legion merchandise on Cavs.com/Shop (some exclusions apply).

*Please note: The Cavs Team Shop remains closed to the public but is open during Cavs and Monsters home games to ticketed fans.

All weekend long, the Cavs Team Shop will also be announcing special doorbusters on Cavs.com/Shop and on the Cavs Team Shop Instagram, including:

Black Friday Instagram Exclusive Doorbuster

Fans can purchase a black Cavs hoodie for $40 (originally $55) exclusively through Instagram Shop on the Cavs Instagram and the Cavs Team Shop Instagram accounts.

Cyber Monday Doorbuster

On Cyber Monday, fans can purchase a Cavs Varsity Hoodie for $40 (originally $55) on Cavs.com/Shop while supplies last.

All orders placed on Cavs.com/Shop on Black Friday and Cyber Monday will include free domestic shipping.

GREAT SAVINGS ON CAVS ACADEMY YOUTH SPORTS CLINICS

Give the gift of a new skill to even the littlest of Cavs fans! Boys and girls ages 3-17 of all skill levels are invited to dribble, pass, dance and drum at one of the many upcoming Cavs Academy basketball clinics and Cavs Entertainment Academy clinics. Starting Friday through Monday, all clinics will be BUY ONE, GET ONE 25% OFF at CavsYouth.com (discount automatically applied at checkout).

EXCLUSIVE OFFERS ON KIDS CLUB MEMBERSHIPS!

Cavs Kids Club All-Star Memberships are 30% off all weekend long! Official members will receive a membership pack with Cavs swag, a ticket to an upcoming Cavs home game, exclusive member discounts and MORE! Go to CavsYouth.com/Enrollment to take advantage of this Cyber Weekend offer.

MORE GREAT DEALS FROM THE MONSTERS AND ON ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE EVENTS!

Fans should be sure to check out Cyber Weekend deals on ClevelandMonsters.com for the best prices on the biggest Monsters games, plus huge savings on MonstersTeamShop.com.

Throughout Cyber Weekend, fans can receive great savings on tickets for select events at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse including Kacey Musgraves, the Harlem Globetrotters, Disney on Ice and JoJo Siwa!

A portion of proceeds from tickets purchased on Giving Tuesday for Sebastian Maniscalco’s Nobody Does This show at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will benefit Sebastian’s charity, Tag You’re It!, that supports U.S. Veteran’s, Alzheimer’s disease and children’s education.