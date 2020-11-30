Cavaliers Add Three to 2020 Training Camp Roster

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have added center Thon Maker, center Marques Bolden and guard Charles Matthews to their 2020 training camp roster, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Maker (7-0, 221) played in 60 games (14 starts) for Detroit last season, averaging 4.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in 12.9 minutes. He posted two double-doubles and scored in double figures on 11 occasions in 2019-20. Maker was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks with the 10th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and owns career averages of 4.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in 13.9 minutes over 255 games (65 starts) with Milwaukee and Detroit. He also has three years of playoff experience with averages of 5.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 19.7 minutes through 16 postseason contests (10 starts) with Milwaukee (2017 and 2018) and Detroit (2019).

Bolden (6-11, 250) appeared in one game for the Cavaliers last season after signing a 10-day contract on Jan. 30. He was also a member of the Cavaliers’ 2019 training camp roster and played in 38 games (27 starts) in 2019-20 with the Canton Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively owned and operated NBA G League affiliate, averaging 9.7 points on .596 shooting, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 18.9 minutes. Bolden played three years collegiately at Duke from 2016-19, appearing in 88 games (24 starts) with averages of 3.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 13.6 minutes.

Matthews (6-6, 205) began his collegiate career at Kentucky (2015-16) before transferring to Michigan, where he played two seasons from 2017-19. As a senior in 2018-19, he appeared in 34 games (all starts) and averaged 12.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 31.5 minutes, earning an All-Big Ten honorable mention nod. Matthews played in 111 games (78 starts) over this three collegiate seasons, averaging 9.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 24.1 minutes.

The Cavaliers’ 2020 training camp roster is below. Camp officially opens on Tuesday, December 1st.

# NAME POS HT WT DOB PRIOR TO PROS/ HOME COUNTRY YR 24 Marques Bolden C 6-11 250 4/17/98 Duke '19/ USA 2nd 18 Matthew Dellavedova G 6-3 204 9/9/90 St. Mary's (CA) '13/ Australia 8th 21 Damyean Dotson G 6-5 205 5/6/94 Houston ’17 / USA 4th 3 Andre Drummond C 6-11 279 8/10/93 Connecticut ’12 / USA 9th 1 Danté Exum G 6-5 214 7/13/95 Australian Inst. of Sport ’14/Australia 6th 10 Darius Garland G 6-1 192 1/26/00 Vanderbilt ’19 / USA 2nd 0 Kevin Love F 6-8 247 9/7/88 UCLA ’08 / USA 13th 14 Thon Maker C 7-0 221 2/25/97 Athlete Institute (Canada)’16 / South Sudan 5th 5 Charles Matthews G 6-6 250 11/15/96 Michigan ’19/ USA R 6 JaVale McGee C 7-0 270 1/19/88 Nevada ’08 / USA 13th 31 Matt Mooney* G 6-3 200 2/7/97 Texas Tech ’19 / USA 2nd 22 Larry Nance Jr. F 6-17 245 1/1/93 Wyoming ’15 / USA 6th 35 Isaac Okoro G 6-5 225 1/26/01 Auburn ’20 / USA R 16 Cedi Osman F 6-7 230 4/8/95 Anadolu Efes (Turkey) ’15/ Macedonia/Turkey 4th 4 Kevin Porter Jr. G 6-14 203 5/4/00 USC ’19 / USA 2nd 2 Collin Sexton G 6-1 192 1/4/99 Alabama ’18 / USA 3rd 8 Lamar Stevens* F 6-8 225 7/9/97 Penn State ’20 / USA R 32 Dean Wade F 6-9 219 11/20/96 Kansas State ’19 / USA 2nd 9 Dylan Windler G/F 6-6 199 9/22/96 Belmont / USA R

*Two-Way Player