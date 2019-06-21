ESPN, NBA TV to Bring all 83 Games from MGM Resorts Summer League 2019

Below is the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League schedule in Las Vegas, just announced by the NBA. The Cavs will play four preliminary games before being seeded for tournament play. Cleveland’s preliminary game schedule is as follows (all times Eastern):

Friday, July 5

Cox Pavilion

5 p.m. – Cleveland vs. Minnesota (NBA TV)

Sunday, July 7

Thomas & Mack Center

7:30 p.m. – Cleveland vs. Chicago (ESPN)

Monday, July 8

Thomas & Mack Center

7:30 p.m. – Boston vs. Cleveland (NBA TV)

Wednesday, July 10

Thomas & Mack Center

7:30 p.m. – New Orleans vs. Cleveland (ESPN2)

This accompanies the Cavaliers’ previously announced schedule for the 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League. Cleveland will play in the three games below (all times Eastern):

Monday, July 1

7 p.m. – San Antonio vs. Cleveland

Tuesday, July 2

9 p.m. – Cleveland vs. Utah

Wednesday, July 3

7 p.m. – Cleveland vs. Memphis

NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 – The matchup between New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and New York Knicks guard-forward RJ Barrett – two of the top three picks in NBA Draft 2019 presented by State Farm – highlights the 11-day, 83-game schedule for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 in Las Vegas. Williamson and the Pelicans face Barrett and the Knicks on Friday, July 5 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Every MGM Resorts NBA Summer League game will air live on television for the second straight year, with ESPN networks and NBA TV combining to televise a record number of games.

Williamson, the No. 1 pick in NBA Draft 2019 presented by State Farm, returns on Saturday, July 6 to face Rui Hachimura and the Washington Wizards at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. Hachimura became the first Japanese-born player selected in the first round by an NBA team when the Wizards picked him ninth in NBA Draft 2019 presented by State Farm.

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019, which features all 30 NBA teams and the Chinese and Croatian National Teams, will tip off with 10 games on July 5 and continue through Monday, July 15 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The first day of action will include five games on NBA TV and a tripleheader on ESPN.

The event opens with all 32 teams playing four preliminary games each. The top eight teams are then seeded in a tournament, which culminates with a Championship Game on July 15 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Teams that do not qualify for the tournament will each play a consolation game. Every team will play at least five games and as many as seven at MGM Resorts NBA Summer League.

Last year’s event, won by the Portland Trail Blazers, set records for total attendance, combined viewership across ESPN and NBA TV, and traffic to the NBA’s social and digital platforms, in addition to matching the single-day attendance record.

For the third consecutive year, ESPN will present every game from Las Vegas via the ESPN App, along with 43 games on its linear television networks (ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU).

NBA TV, co-managed by the NBA and Turner Sports, will air a record 40 games, beginning with the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League opener when the Croatian National Team, making its event debut, squares off against the Detroit Pistons on July 5 at 3 p.m. ET. NBA TV’s coverage of Day 1 will also feature a 5 p.m. ET game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Cleveland Cavaliers, who selected Darius Garland with the fifth pick in NBA Draft 2019 presented by State Farm.

The Trail Blazers will begin defense of their MGM Resorts NBA Summer League title against the Pistons on July 6 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU. Later that day, the Atlanta Hawks, who selected Cam Reddish the 10th pick in NBA Draft 2019 presented by State Farm, will play the Milwaukee Bucks at 5 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

Tickets for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBATickets.com.

Below is the complete schedule for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019.

All times listed are Eastern

Friday, July 5

Cox Pavilion

3 p.m. – Croatia vs. Detroit (NBA TV)

5 p.m. – CLEVELAND vs. Minnesota (NBA TV)

7 p.m. – Brooklyn vs. Dallas (NBA TV)

9 p.m. – Golden State vs. Charlotte (NBA TV)

11 p.m. – San Antonio vs. Orlando (NBA TV)

Thomas & Mack

3:30 p.m. – Milwaukee vs. Philadelphia (ESPN2)

5:30 p.m. – China vs. Miami (ESPNU)

7:30 p.m. – Chicago vs. Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN)

9:30 p.m. – New Orleans vs. New York (ESPN)

11:30 p.m. – Denver vs. Phoenix (ESPN)

Saturday, July 6

Cox Pavilion

3 p.m. – Utah vs. Oklahoma City (NBA TV)

5 p.m. – Milwaukee vs. Atlanta (NBA TV)

7 p.m. – Indiana vs. Memphis (NBA TV)

9 p.m. – Houston vs. Dallas (NBA TV)

11 p.m. – China vs. Sacramento (NBA TV)

Thomas & Mack

3:30 p.m. – Detroit vs. Portland (ESPNU)

5:30 p.m. – Philadelphia vs. Boston (ESPN)

7:30 p.m. – Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers (ESPNU)

10 p.m. – Washington vs. New Orleans (ESPN)

12 a.m. – Golden State vs. Toronto (ESPN)

Sunday, July 7

Cox Pavilion

4 p.m. – Croatia vs. Brooklyn (NBA TV)

6 p.m. – Orlando vs. Denver (NBA TV)

8 p.m. – Miami vs. Utah (NBA TV)

10 p.m. – Portland vs. Houston (NBA TV)

Thomas & Mack

3:30 p.m. – Charlotte vs. San Antonio (ESPN2)

5:30 p.m. – Atlanta vs. Minnesota (ESPN2)

7:30 p.m. – CLEVELAND vs. Chicago (ESPN)

9:30 p.m. – Phoenix vs. New York (ESPN)

11:30 p.m. – LA Clippers vs. Memphis (ESPN2)

Monday, July 8

Cox Pavilion

3 p.m. – Philadelphia vs. Oklahoma City (ESPNU)

5 p.m. – Detroit vs. Indiana (ESPNU)

7 p.m. – Toronto vs. Milwaukee (ESPNU)

9 p.m. – Minnesota vs. San Antonio (ESPNU)

11 p.m. – Charlotte vs. China (ESPNU)

Thomas & Mack

3:30 p.m. – Dallas vs. Sacramento (NBA TV)

5:30 p.m. – Brooklyn vs. Washington (NBA TV)

7:30 p.m. – Boston vs. CLEVELAND (NBA TV)

9:30 p.m. – Chicago vs. New Orleans (NBA TV)

11:30 p.m. – Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State (NBA TV)

Tuesday, July 9

Cox Pavilion

4 p.m. – Orlando vs. Miami (ESPN2)

6 p.m. – Utah vs. Portland (ESPN2)

8 p.m. – Boston vs. Denver (ESPN2)

10 p.m. – Houston vs. Sacramento (ESPN2)

Thomas & Mack

3:30 p.m. – Oklahoma City vs. Croatia (NBA TV)

5:30 p.m. – Atlanta vs. Indiana (NBA TV)

7:30 p.m. – Memphis vs. Phoenix (NBA TV)

9:30 p.m. – Toronto vs. New York (NBA TV)

11:30 p.m. – Washington vs. LA Clippers (NBA TV)

Wednesday, July 10

Cox Pavilion

3 p.m. – Detroit vs. Philadelphia (NBA TV)

5 p.m. – Chicago vs. Charlotte (NBA TV)

7 p.m. – Miami vs. Minnesota (NBA TV)

9 p.m. – Phoenix vs. San Antonio (NBA TV)

11 p.m. – Milwaukee vs. China (NBA TV)

Thomas & Mack

3:30 p.m. – Dallas vs. Croatia (ESPNU)

5:30 p.m. – Brooklyn vs. Orlando (ESPNU)

7:30 p.m. – New Orleans vs. CLEVELAND (ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. – New York vs. Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN2)

11:30 p.m. – Denver vs. Golden State (ESPNU)

Thursday, July 11

Cox Pavilion

6 p.m. – Indiana vs. Toronto (NBA TV)

8 p.m. – Oklahoma City vs. Portland (NBA TV)

10 p.m. – LA Clippers vs. Sacramento (NBA TV)

Thomas & Mack

6:30 p.m. – Washington vs. Atlanta (ESPN2)

8:30 p.m. – Houston vs. Utah (ESPNU)

10:30 p.m. – Memphis vs. Boston (ESPN2)

Friday, July 12 – Consolation

Consolation games will take place at the below times and locations:

Cox Pavilion: 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. (NBA TV)

Thomas & Mack: 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Saturday, July 13 – Consolation and Quarterfinals

Consolation games will take place at the below times and locations:

Cox Pavilion: 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. (NBA TV)

Quarterfinal tournament games will take place at the below times and locations:

Thomas & Mack: 4:30 p.m. (ESPN), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN), 10:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Sunday, July 14 – Semifinals

Semifinal tournament games will take place at the below times and locations:

Thomas & Mack: 6 p.m. (ESPN2) and 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Monday, July 15 – Championship

Thomas & Mack: 9 p.m. (ESPN)