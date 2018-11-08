Cavs Introduce 2018-19 Cleveland City Edition Uniform and Court

The Cleveland Cavaliers have unveiled their 2018-19 City Edition uniform designed in collaboration with Nike to be introduced for the current season. Bold in appearance, the new design reflects the shared traits of perseverance, pride and unity for a city and team moving together into the future.

“Cleveland” will be front and center for the world to see when the Cavs debut the newest installment of the City Edition uniform along with a specially designed City Edition homecourt for the first time on Tuesday, November 13th vs. the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena.

Closeup of the Cavs New Duds

Teaming up with Destination Cleveland, the area’s destination marketing and management organization, the Cavaliers will proudly display the iconic Cleveland script wordmark across their chest for the 2018-19 City Edition uniform. The unique partnership champions the vibrant city the Cavs are proud to represent on the court, in the community, across the country and to the world.

“The new City Edition uniform tells the story about The Land that we love – Cleveland,” said Cavaliers CMO Tracy Marek. “Collaborating on design with Nike is always a great opportunity, and to work with Destination Cleveland to represent the city’s brand on our uniform is something that is very special and unique for any team. We know the players and our fans will wear the Cleveland City Edition with pride.”

“Pride in Cleveland has been higher in the past few years due in large part to the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers championship, and the Cavaliers decision to feature Destination Cleveland’s script wordmark on the 2018-19 City Edition jersey says so much about the team’s commitment to being champions of the city as well as on the court,” said Colette Jones, Vice President of Marketing at Destination Cleveland.

The team will wear the alternate uniform during six home games this season. In addition to its November 13th debut, fans can look forward to these upcoming City Edition games:

Friday, December 7 vs. Sacramento Kings 7:30 p.m. (Destination Cleveland “Cleveland” script desk sign giveaway)

Sunday, December 23 vs. Chicago Bulls 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 5 vs. New Orleans Pelicans 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 13 vs. Brooklyn Nets 7:00 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, March 26 vs. Boston Celtics 7:00 p.m.

Cavs and Nike City Edition Uniform Design

The 2018-19 City Edition joins the Association (white), Icon (wine) and Statement (black) uniforms that were introduced last season (as part of the NBA league-wide Nike collection) along with the inaugural “The Land” City Edition. Each version of the City Edition is a limited production with a new version to be introduced every season, giving teams a refreshed opportunity to pay tribute to their city, to their fans and to the unique qualities of their hometown.

Framing the Cleveland script wordmark that slants upward across the chest, the famous Nike Swoosh logo is positioned on the upper right chest with the iconic Goodyear Wingfoot logo on the upper left. The neckline is a traditional scoop neck which differs from the modern V-neck on the Association, Icon and Statement uniforms. The player number is positioned to the lower left of the chest in a white font.

Bold colors symbolize the energy between a city and team deeply connected by pride, spirit and optimistic forward motion. Vibrant orange and blue are a nod to the uniform the Cavaliers wore in 1994 during their first season in the new arena when they returned home to downtown Cleveland, which helped stimulate a new era of development and renaissance for the City. Over two decades later, the relationship between the City and the Cavs is forged in common purpose— to continue the momentum of growth and the championship journey with drive, determination and grit.

Integral to the design of the uniform is the symbolism of one of Northeast Ohio’s most valuable resources. The wave pattern splitting the orange and blue across the chest represents Lake Erie and the power and energy generated from this body of water that defines the shoreline of the City of Cleveland. A force of nature, The Great Lake Erie symbolizes the perseverance and fortitude of a community of people who stand strong together and proudly call themselves “Clevelanders.”

The jock tag on the lower left of the jersey reads “1 OUT OF 5 GREATS,” in reference that Lake Erie is one of the five Great Lakes.

The back of the jersey features the player name and number in a white font, and a small square patch on the back-center collar that displays the number “1” positioned inside of the Larry O’Brien trophy to represent the Cavaliers NBA Championship in 2016. This is a standard feature on the uniforms of all teams that have won an NBA Championship.

The shorts feature the letters CLE at the center of the waistband, the popular abbreviation taken from the Cleveland script wordmark. The Cavaliers “C” logo, in white and outlined in blue and orange to create a three-dimensional appearance, is prominently featured on the right leg, and under the ventilation flap is an icon of the Great Lakes. An outline of the wave on the left leg of the shorts provides another splash of color separation between the blue and orange colors.

City Edition “Cleveland” Homecourt

A specially-designed City Edition court has been created exclusively to complement the team’s uniforms during the six designated theme games that will be broadcast across the region and beyond. The Cleveland script wordmark, developed by Destination Cleveland to increase the city’s visibility and celebrate everything the region has to offer, will be displayed at center court.

The natural maple hardwood floor is bordered with a two-toned orange and blue perimeter and is accented by the wave pattern featured in the City Edition design. One lane is orange with blue accents, while the opposite lane is blue with orange accents.

The east sideline features the Goodyear wordmark on each half of the court with the NBA logo positioned at the half court line. Centered at the west sideline is the Cavs 2018-19 season call to action, “Be The Fight.” Each baseline displays the Cleveland Cavaliers wordmark and Quicken Loans Arena can be read on each half court.

Destination Cleveland Introduces “Come Back to CLE” Sweepstakes

“The new Cleveland City Edition uniforms help us to extend our pride beyond city limits, and Destination Cleveland is excited to launch a sweepstakes in tandem with the new jersey that aims to re-engage Clevelanders living around the country with their hometown,” said Jones.

Leveraging Clevelanders’ enduring support of their hometown sports teams and the use of the Cleveland wordmark on the 2018-19 City Edition uniforms, Destination Cleveland is inviting Clevelanders living outside of the region to enter a sweepstakes for a homecoming package, including roundtrip airfare to Cleveland, hotel accommodations for two nights and tickets to both the Cavs and Browns home games on December 23, 2018. Former residents interested in the sweepstakes can view full details and enter at www.ComeBacktoCle.com.

Cavaliers 2018-19 Cleveland City Edition Collection

Available Beginning Tomorrow, Friday, November 9th

The Cavaliers new 2018-19 Cleveland City Edition Collection features adult and youth player jerseys (with the Goodyear Wingfoot patch), hoodies, tees, hats, and more. The new collection will be available for purchase beginning tomorrow, Friday, November 9th online at Cavs.com/Shop and at the Cavaliers Team Shop at Quicken Loans Arena. Fans excited to update their Cavs wardrobe with the exclusive City Edition gear can take advantage of these special promotional times and offers:

12:00 a.m. (midnight) The 2018-19 Cleveland City Edition Collection will be available online at Cavs.com/Shop. Shoppers will receive free Cavs swag with every order placed and a free pair of Cleveland City socks with the purchase of a City Edition jersey. There will also be free ground shipping on domestic orders over $75.

9:00 a.m. – Noon The Cavaliers Team Shop “Travelier” will be located at upper Edgewater Park near the Cleveland script sign. The entire City Edition collection will be available for purchase with 10% of sales benefitting the Cleveland Metroparks Foundation’s Centennial Forests Fund. The first 50 fans to purchase a Nike City Edition jersey will receive a ticket voucher good for two (2) tickets to the Cavs vs. Charlotte Hornets game on Wednesday, November 13th at 7:00 p.m. Enjoy appearances from the Cavalier Girls, Scream Team and other special guests.

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The Cavaliers Team Shop at Quicken Loans Arena, offers a wide assortment of the latest Cavaliers merchandise including the exclusive Cleveland City Edition Collection. The first 50 fans to purchase a Nike City Edition jersey will receive a ticket voucher good for two (2) tickets to the Cavs vs. Charlotte Hornets game on Wednesday, November 13th at 7:00 p.m. Members of the Cavalier Girls and Scream Team will be on hand to meet and greet shoppers.

About Destination Cleveland

Destination Cleveland is the destination marketing and management organization for Cuyahoga County. This private, non-profit organization’s mission is to drive economic impact and stimulate community vitality for Greater Cleveland through leisure and business travel. Cleveland welcomes 18.5 million visitors annually. For more information, visit www.thisiscleveland.com.