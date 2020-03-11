COVID-19 Statement from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and Cleveland Cavaliers

“We are aware of Ohio Governor DeWine’s recommendation and we appreciate and respect the discussion and perspective provided. We have also maintained very close and on-going consultation with the NBA, the Cleveland Clinic, City and County authorities, and additional infectious disease experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Information and clear direction (below) has been provided for all fans coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, including to not attend events if they are sick or if they are in a group that is at a higher risk level for COVID-19. We have taken extensive, on-going precautionary measures related to the health and safety of event attendees, staff, players and performers. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse utilizes large, industrial, state-of-the-art air handling and cleaning systems and processes that far exceed what many college, high school or smaller venues possess.

Appropriate precautionary and preventative measures recommended by the CDC and other health experts at this point are being followed.

The Cleveland Monsters game this Sunday afternoon is slated to be played with regular fan access. We will continue to evaluate, make decisions and provide appropriate updates concerning any potential changes to the on-going event and game schedule as needed.

Our organization will continue to monitor this unique situation in real time. We will also continue working closely with MAC tournament and conference officials, as well as NCAA tournament and association officials, the NBA and the AHL in relation to this evolving landscape.”