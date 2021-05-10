Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
The Cavaliers 19th annual Fan Appreciation Night presented by Discount Drug Mart marks the final 2020-21 regular season home game and a great time to say ‘THANKS’ to the best fans in the NBA. Hundreds of prizes will be given away this week across the Cavs social platforms, Cavs.com/FanApp and during the Cavs vs. Celtics game on Wednesday, May 12th at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
During Wednesday’s game, the Cavs will randomly select fans in attendance to receive a variety of prizes that include Cavs merch, free Arby’s food vouchers, JACK Cleveland Casino staycation packages and much more.
CAVS PLAYERS GIVE AUTHENTIC NIKE JERSEYS TO LUCKY FANS!
ALL fans attending Wednesday’s game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will also automatically be entered for a chance to personally receive authentic Nike jerseys and game shoes from Cavs players immediately following the game.
SOCIAL GIVEAWAYS ALL WEEK LONG!
Fans can follow the Cavs on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for a chance to win:
BOBBLEHEAD BUNDLE SWEEPSTAKES!
NOW through May 16th, fans can head to Cavs.com/FanApp to enter to win a Cavs Bobblehead Bundle that includes all SIX of the limited edition bobbleheads from the 2020-21 season. Five lucky fans will be chosen to win these:
That’s not all! On Cavs.com/FanApp, fans can also find a coupon for 15% off their next tire purchase on Goodyear.com/FanApp or any participating Goodyear location beginning Wednesday, May 12th through May 31st.
TERRIFIC TEAM SHOP THANK YOU!
In celebration of Fan Appreciation Night, the Cavaliers Team Shop is offering fans the BEST deals of the season.
NOW through Sunday, May 16th, fans can take advantage of free domestic shipping on orders over $25 on Cavs.com/Shop.
Beginning Wednesday, May 12th at 10:00 a.m. through Sunday, May 16th, the Cavaliers Team Shop is also offering 40% OFF ALMOST EVERYTHING (some exclusions may apply).
Online Exclusive! On Wednesday, May 12th, all Cavs.com/Shop purchases over $75 will also include a FREE mystery gift while supplies last.
#AllForFans ACROSS ALL SOCIAL MEDIA!
Cavs Nation can join in on the Fan Appreciation Day conversation with hashtags #AllForFans. Fans can stay connected to the Cavaliers by following the Cavs on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tik Tok and Snapchat (@Cavs).
For more details on Fan Appreciation Day presented by Discount Drug Mart, fans can check out Cavs.com/FanApp.