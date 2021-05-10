The Cavaliers 19th annual Fan Appreciation Night presented by Discount Drug Mart marks the final 2020-21 regular season home game and a great time to say ‘THANKS’ to the best fans in the NBA. Hundreds of prizes will be given away this week across the Cavs social platforms, Cavs.com/FanApp and during the Cavs vs. Celtics game on Wednesday, May 12th at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

During Wednesday’s game, the Cavs will randomly select fans in attendance to receive a variety of prizes that include Cavs merch, free Arby’s food vouchers, JACK Cleveland Casino staycation packages and much more.

CAVS PLAYERS GIVE AUTHENTIC NIKE JERSEYS TO LUCKY FANS!

ALL fans attending Wednesday’s game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will also automatically be entered for a chance to personally receive authentic Nike jerseys and game shoes from Cavs players immediately following the game.

SOCIAL GIVEAWAYS ALL WEEK LONG!

Fans can follow the Cavs on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for a chance to win:

Exclusive autographed Cavs merch



A FREE spot at a three-day Cavs Academy Summer Camp



2021 Cavs promotional item bundles



BOBBLEHEAD BUNDLE SWEEPSTAKES! NOW through May 16th, fans can head to Cavs.com/FanApp to enter to win a Cavs Bobblehead Bundle that includes all SIX of the limited edition bobbleheads from the 2020-21 season. Five lucky fans will be chosen to win these:

Richard Jefferson/Channing Frye Combo Bobblehead presented by Baron Championship Rings



Stipe Miocic presented by Medical Mutual



Darius Garland and Darius Garland Special Edition presented by KeyBank

