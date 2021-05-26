Cavaliers Team Up With Esports Entertainment Group to Become Official Esports Tournament Platform Provider

Newark, New Jersey and Cleveland, Ohio - May 26, 2021 – Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. have announced a multi-year partnership with the Cleveland Cavaliers to be the NBA franchise’s official esports tournament platform provider. As part of the new multi-year agreement, the Company will operate three co-branded esports tournaments annually for the Cavs utilizing its Esports Gaming League (“EGL”) platform.

"Our EGL platform continues to gain strong traction among top-tier professional sports franchises,” said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. “We are delighted to announce the Cavs as first NBA team partnership. Our robust tournament platform will help the Cavs strengthen connections with their fans, while providing new avenues for engagement.”

As a proud partner of the Cavs, Esports Entertainment Group will receive courtside LED signage at all Cavs regular season home games during the upcoming 2021-2022 season and will be the presenting partner of an annual esports themed night. Esports Entertainment Group will leverage the Cavs ongoing digital marketing efforts spanning social, email, mobile, and online channels to promote the tournaments. The partnership also includes Cavs Legion GC, the team’s NBA 2K League affiliate, with brand exposure on the player’s physical jerseys and virtually in-game. Cavs Legion will also host an upcoming NBA 2K tournament operated by EGL.

“The growing popularity of esports provides a great opportunity for our team to create deeper connections and engagement with our fans,” said Matt O’Brien, Cleveland Cavaliers vice president, global corporate partnerships. “We think these tournaments will be very popular with our fans and a fun way to compete in an entertaining and social environment with gamers from across the world.”

“Working with the Cavs and other top teams in the NFL, NHL, and more provide a strong validation of the quality of our robust platform and its ability to meet the demanding needs of large-scale, high-profile deployments,” said Magnus Leppäniemi, President of Esports at Esports Entertainment Group.

EGL enables live and online events and tournaments where gamers can compete and enjoy a wide range of content relating to esports and video games on a proprietary technology platform. Services include full turnkey esports events, live broadcast production, game launches, and online branded tournaments.