Cavs Team Up with Inner Bliss Yoga Studios to Host First CLE Strong Event on Friday, September 18th at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Cleveland Cavaliers are teaming up with Inner Bliss Yoga Studios to host a series of yoga events at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as part of CLE Strong, a newly created Cavs wellness initiative to celebrate the strength, resiliency and revival of the city of Cleveland.

The first yoga event will take place on Friday, September 18th from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on the Gateway Plaza outside of the FieldHouse. Yogis of all skill levels can enjoy an hour of safe, empowering vinyasa practice led by Tammy Lyons, founder and owner of Inner Bliss Yoga Studios. All CLE Strong attendees should bring their own face coverings, yoga mats and water bottles.

Tickets to the CLE Strong Event at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse are $20 and include admission to the CLE Strong event on September 18th and one ticket to a Cavs game during the upcoming season. Limited tickets are available for purchase online at https://www.rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com/group/detail/inner-bliss-yoga.

Proceeds from CLE Strong tickets will also benefit OhioGuidestone, a behavioral health organization that connects individuals with the resources needed to achieve lifelong success, providing community counseling, substance use disorder treatment, early childhood mental health services, workforce development training and more. The Cavaliers Community Foundation (CCF) will also match donations from the event to OhioGuidestone.

Following CDC recommendations for social distancing, all yoga mats must be placed at least six feet apart on Gateway Plaza. Face coverings must be worn at all times on the plaza until attendees are at their designated mat locations and then the coverings may be removed for the duration of the yoga session.