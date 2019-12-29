Cavs Hang On in Minnesota

WRAP-UP

Well, it wasn’t pretty. But the Cavs’ll take it.

The Cavaliers survived 29 turnovers and the shorthanded Timberwolves’ final flurry, getting back in the win column with the 94-88 victory on Saturday night in Minnesota.

Cleveland was up seven, 87-80, with 38 seconds to play, but Jeff Teague scored on a pair of layups and Kelan Martin drilled a triple with 16.5 remaining to make things interesting.

But Tristan Thompson, Collin Sexton and Matthew Dellavedova were all perfect from the line in those closing moments, preserving the victory – the Wine & Gold’s fourth in their last five outings.

Darius Garland and Collin Sexton led the way with 18 points apiece.

Garland went 8-of-11 from the floor, including a pair of huge fourth-quarter threes, adding two boards, three assists and a pair of steals. Sexton was just 5-of-17 from the field, but finished 8-of-11 from the stripe, adding seven boards and a steal.

On the negative side of the ledger, Cleveland’s young backcourt combined for 11 of the Cavs’ 29 miscues.

Tristan Thompson was outstanding in the win – finishing with 12 points and a game-high 15 rebounds, part of Cleveland’s dominance on the boards. On the evening, the Wine & Gold grabbed 61 rebounds to Minnesota’s 29.

Kevin Porter was the only other Cavalier in double-figures – chipping in with 10 points, five boards and a pair of assists.

Larry Nance Jr., starting in place of Kevin Love – who sat out the second game of the back-to-back – chipped in with nine points, nine rebounds and a blocked shot.

John Henson was solid in 12 minutes off the bench, finishing with four points, nine boards, two assists, a steal and a pair of blocks.

Only one Minnesota starter – Robert Covington – scored in double-figures, with Jeff Teague leading the way off the bench with 18 points – 10 of those in the final period. The Wolves were without their two top scorers – Karl-Anthony Towns, still dealing with a right knee sprain and Andrew Wiggins, who was down with the flu.