Cavs Hang On in Minnesota

Well, it wasn’t pretty. But the Cavs’ll take it.
The Cavaliers survived 29 turnovers and the shorthanded Timberwolves’ final flurry, getting back in the win column with the 94-88 victory on Saturday night in Minnesota.
Cleveland was up seven, 87-80, with 38 seconds to play, but Jeff Teague scored on a pair of layups and Kelan Martin drilled a triple with 16.5 remaining to make things interesting.
But Tristan Thompson, Collin Sexton and Matthew Dellavedova were all perfect from the line in those closing moments, preserving the victory – the Wine & Gold’s fourth in their last five outings.
Darius Garland and Collin Sexton led the way with 18 points apiece.
Garland went 8-of-11 from the floor, including a pair of huge fourth-quarter threes, adding two boards, three assists and a pair of steals. Sexton was just 5-of-17 from the field, but finished 8-of-11 from the stripe, adding seven boards and a steal.
On the negative side of the ledger, Cleveland’s young backcourt combined for 11 of the Cavs’ 29 miscues.
Tristan Thompson was outstanding in the win – finishing with 12 points and a game-high 15 rebounds, part of Cleveland’s dominance on the boards. On the evening, the Wine & Gold grabbed 61 rebounds to Minnesota’s 29.
Kevin Porter was the only other Cavalier in double-figures – chipping in with 10 points, five boards and a pair of assists.
Larry Nance Jr., starting in place of Kevin Love – who sat out the second game of the back-to-back – chipped in with nine points, nine rebounds and a blocked shot.
John Henson was solid in 12 minutes off the bench, finishing with four points, nine boards, two assists, a steal and a pair of blocks.
Only one Minnesota starter – Robert Covington – scored in double-figures, with Jeff Teague leading the way off the bench with 18 points – 10 of those in the final period. The Wolves were without their two top scorers – Karl-Anthony Towns, still dealing with a right knee sprain and Andrew Wiggins, who was down with the flu.
Dante Exum goes around the T-Wolves defense before pivoting in the paint and laying it in.
Despite the close finish, the Cavaliers only trailed the game for just over a minute – when Jarrett Culver opened the scoring to start the game. Cleveland would proceed to build up a 12-point lead in that first quarter before turnovers leveled the game.
Cleveland looked to be in control late in the fourth as well, holding the T-Wolves scoreless from the 4:12 point in the final period until Jeff Teague scored on a layup with 32 seconds to play.
But as close as Minnesota made it down the stretch, Cleveland was clutch from the stripe to preserve the victory over the game’s final 16 seconds.
16 … double-doubles that Tristan Thompson has accumulated through the first 32 games of the season – 16.3 points and 12.6 boards in those outings.
Coach John Beilein, on Cleveland’s season-high 61 rebounds in Saturday’s win …
"When we made them miss today, we were really good at cleaning things up. There were very few opportunities that they had for that second shot so we have been doing a good job all year at that. I mean, our team has … I think our defensive rebounding percentage is one of the better ones in the league and it showed today."
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and 87.7 La Mega's Rafa Hernandez-Brito.
Cleveland closes out their three-game roadie on Tuesday night, making their final visit to Toronto this year when they face off against the World Champs on the final day of the decade.
The Cavaliers then return home for a four-game homestand beginning on Thursday night against Charlotte, followed by visits from the Thunder (1/4), Timberwolves (1/5) and Pistons (1/7).