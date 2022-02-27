Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs Clamp Down, Win Thriller Over Wizards

Posted: Feb 26, 2022

WRAP-UP

With the Wine and Gold down three rotational guards – including their All-Star starter – and having dropped three straight games straddling the Break, there is no such thing as an ugly win.

Once again, the shorthanded Cavaliers relied on their defense to get the job done – completely shutting down Washington in the final half of the fourth quarter, closing the contest on a 17-2 run to take their eighth straight home decision – a 92-86 slugfest on Saturday night in Cleveland.

Playing again without Darius Garland (sore lower back), Caris LeVert (sprained right foot) and Rajon Rondo (sprained right big toe), the Wine and Gold cobbled together a victory in their fourth and final meeting against Washington this year – with Brandon Goodwin getting the start and Cedi Osman handling some point guard duties of his own. The duo proceeded to finish with 11 of Cleveland’s 22 assists.

Neither team shot the ball well on Saturday, with the Wizards connecting on just 43 percent of their shots and the Cavaliers at just 39 percent. But the Wine and Gold were able to shake off the free throw bugaboo that plagued them two nights ago in Detroit – going 20-for-24 from the stripe.

Lauri Markkanen saved his best for last – netting nine of his team-high 23 points in the fourth quarter, going 3-for-5 from long-range in the period and 6-of-9 from deep overall, adding six boards and a block in the win.

Jarrett Allen also came up big late – netting eight points and six boards in the final period, 18 and 14 overall, going 7-of-8 from the floor to go with a game-high three steals.

Evan Mobley also doubled-up on Saturday night – his 14th of the season – finishing with 14 points and 11 boards, going 6-for-14 from the floor, grabbing five of his rebounds off the offensive glass and adding three assists and a team-high two blocks.

The Cavs are now 11-3 in games in which the prized rookie notches a double-double.

Cedi Osman led all reserves, scoring 12 of his 19 points before intermission to lead all reserves – going 7-of-13 from the floor, including 2-of-5 from deep, adding five helpers, four boards and a steal.

Washington’s Kyle Kuzma led all scorers with 34 points, going 13-for-22 from the floor and a jaw-dropping 8-of-11 from long-range, adding a team-high 13 boards for a Wizards squad coming off a double-overtime loss to the Spurs on Friday night.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT

Deep in the fourth quarter, Jarrett Allen slams one down for the Cavs to take the lead over the Wizards in Cleveland.

TURNING POINT

When Raul Neto canned a short step-back jumper to put Washington up nine, 84-75, with 5:50 to play, it looked like the Wizards would extend Cleveland’s recent misery.

But the Cavaliers simply clamped down on the Wizards from there, holding Washington to just a single field goal the rest of the way and Lauri Markkanen and Jarrett Allen heating up down the stretch.

Markkanen drilled back-to-back triples to get the Cavaliers to within three, 84-81, and Allen scored on back-to-back buckets – giving Cleveland the lead on a 14-foot jumper with 3:10 to play and shutting off Washington’s water the rest of the way.

BY THE NUMBERS

.838 … Cavaliers winning percentage (26-5) this year when Jarrett Allen notches a double-double. His 31 double-doubles on the season tie him for sixth in the NBA with Chris Paul, Giannis and Luka Doncic.

Allen’s Saturday night performance was the 15th game this season grabbing at least 14 rebounds and the sixth time this year that he shot at least .875 from the floor in a game.

QUOTABLE

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, on Isaac Okoro’s impact on Saturday night’s win …

”He’s the type of player who can score zero points and be the most impactful player on the floor. It’s not sexy, people don’t write about it. But his impact on winning is second to none and has been since he’s been here with us. We’ve put him in some extremely difficult situations going back to when he was a rookie. And never once has he flinched or wavered. The only thing he does is try to help us win. And he does it in a way that most people aren’t willing to do it. We’re lucky to have him.”

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.

UP NEXT

After dropping the Wizards on Saturday night, the Cavaliers continue their three-game homestand – and close out the month of March – on Monday night, welcoming Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves.

The Wine and Gold welcome LaMelo Ball and the Hornets to town on Wednesday night before heading back to Philadelphia for the first of three remaining matchups against the Sixers on Friday night. Cleveland returns to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse next Sunday for a home matchup with the Raptors.

