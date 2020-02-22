Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Sexton, Thompson Key Cavs Capital Comeback

Posted: Feb 21, 2020

recap.jpg

Credit: 
Ned Dishman/ Getty Images

WRAP-UP

The J.B. Bickerstaff Era started in style as the Wine & Gold began the season’s second half the way they ended the first- with a win. Cleveland has won back-to-back games for the first time since early January – a gritty 113-108 victory on Friday night at Capital One Arena.

One game after John Beilein stepped down as head coach, Bickerstaff saw his squad mount an impressive fourth-quarter comeback, pulling past the Wizards and holding off any Washington rally, powered by Tristan Thompson’s ferocious late work on the defensive end and on the boards.

The Cavaliers trailed for most of the night and were down as many as 16 in the second quarter. But the Wine & Gold found their second wind in the final period – outscoring the Wizards, 32-21, over the final 12 minutes to win in Washington for the 12th time in their last 16 visits.

Collin Sexton notched 14 of his team-high 25 points in the fourth quarter, finishing 5-of-7 from the floor in the period and 8-of-17 overall, going 7-of-10 from the stripe and adding two boards and a pair of assists.

Cedi Osman recorded a double-double for the second time this season, tallying 15 of his 16 points in the first half, canning his first five shots and adding 10 boards in the win.

Darius Garland scored eight of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, finishing 6-of-11 from the floor and 2-of-4 from long-range – his 33rd game of at least two three-pointers, tops in his rookie class.

Larry Nance Jr. tallied double-figures for the 11th time in his last 12 games, coming off the bench to notch 13 points, six boards and a pair of assists. Dante Exum also netted double-figures off the bench, adding 10 points on 4-for-4 shooting in 24 clutch minutes of work.

But it was Tristan Thompson who did the necessary blue collar work – all night, but especially in the pivotal fourth quarter – netting four points, four assists, two huge blocked shots and six rebounds – including a pair of huge offense boards in the final period. Overall, Thompson finished with 10 points, 11 boards and four helpers for his 24th double-double.

In terms of double-doubles, nobody does it better than Andre Drummond – who registered his third straight as a Cavalier, improving his personal record in the Wine and Gold to 2-1.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 26 points, but he finished 9-of-26 from the floor, including just 1-of-10 from beyond the arc with six turnovers.

HIGHLIGHT

The Cavs first points of the game came in style, as Cedi Osman threw a lob for Andre Drummond, who dunked it home with the left hand.

TURNING POINT

The Wizards were in control for most of the night, extending their lead to 16 in the second quarter and leading throughout the third, taking a six-point edge into the final period.

After taking an eight-point lead on Troy Brown’s triple, the Cavs tied the game behind threes from Larry Nance Jr. and Darius Garland and an alley-oop dunk from Tristan Thompson. Two possessions later, Cleveland took its first lead on Darius Garland’s three-pointer.

From there, Garland and Collin Sexton led the way on the offensive end and Tristan Thompson did the same on the defensive side to help the Cavs build an eight-point lead with just over four minutes to play.

The Cavaliers didn’t trail the rest of the way.

BY THE NUMBERS

22.7, .474, .452 … Collin Sexton’s scoring average – along with his shooting percentage from the floor and long-distance – since the calendar turned to 2020, scoring at least 23 points in 14 of those 22 games.

Sexton has handed out at least four assists in 11 of those contests and was perfect from the stripe in 14 of them.

QUOTABLE

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, on Tristan Thompson …

”It's his character. It's who he is. The game and his team and this organization mean more to him than anything, so he's willing to sacrifice. He goes out, he competes, he changes the game with his energy [and] his effort, his versatility on the defensive end switching on smalls and block shots at the rim. And he feeds everybody else and they feed off of his energy and the young guys see it shows them the way. That's proper leadership.”

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and 87.7 La Mega's Rafa Hernandez-Brito.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers play the second half of the back-to-back in their NBA house of horrors, traveling to Miami on Saturday night – a venue where they haven’t tasted victory since January 2010.

Cleveland then returns home for two straight, welcoming Jimmy Butler and the Heat on Monday night followed by a visit from Joel Embiid and the Sixers on Wednesday.

Cavs at Wizards: Cedi Osman

Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman spoke with the media following Friday’s 113-108 win over the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.

Cavs at Wizards - February 21, 2020

Cavs at Wizards: Cedi Osman
Cavs at Wizards: Cedi Osman

Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman spoke with the media following Friday’s 113-108 win over the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.
Feb 21, 2020  |  03:11
Cavs at Wizards: Darius Garland
Cavs at Wizards: Darius Garland

Cavaliers guard Darius Garland spoke with the media following Friday’s 113-108 win over the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.
Feb 21, 2020  |  02:25
Cavs at Wizards: Coach Bickerstaff
Cavs at Wizards: Coach Bickerstaff

Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke with the media following Friday’s 113-108 win over the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.
Feb 21, 2020  |  03:33
Cavs at Wizards: Collin Sexton
Cavs at Wizards: Collin Sexton

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with the media following Friday’s 113-108 win over the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.
Feb 21, 2020  |  01:46
Cavs at Wizards On-Court Postgame: Tristan Thompson
Cavs at Wizards On-Court Postgame: Tristan Thompson

Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson spoke with FOX Sports Ohio's Angel Gray following Friday’s 113-108 win over the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.
Feb 21, 2020  |  02:31
Exum, Garland, Sexton Hit Shots to Extend CLE Lead
Exum, Garland, Sexton Hit Shots to Extend CLE Lead

Dante Exum hits a runner in the lane, Darius Garland knocks down a mid-range jumper, and Collin Sexton cans a triple to extend the Cavs lead in the fourth quarter.
Feb 21, 2020  |  00:30
Garland's Three Ball Gives Cavs the Lead
Garland's Three Ball Gives Cavs the Lead

Larry Nance Jr. assists Darius Garland on a three pointer to give the Cavaliers their first lead of the game.
Feb 21, 2020  |  00:13
Garland Lobs to Thompson for Strong Ally-Oop
Garland Lobs to Thompson for Strong Ally-Oop

Darius Garland finds Tristan Thompson for a nice ally-oop connection in DC.
Feb 21, 2020  |  00:11
Garland Hits a Big Time Three Ball
Garland Hits a Big Time Three Ball

Darius Garland hits a contested three pointer in the corner in the fourth quarter against the Wizards.
Feb 21, 2020  |  00:12
Thompson's Huge Block
Thompson's Huge Block

Tristan Thompson sends back a Washington shot attempt with a huge block in the fourth quarter.
Feb 21, 2020  |  00:19
Garland's No-Look to Exum for Two
Garland's No-Look to Exum for Two

Darius Garland fires a no-look pass to Dante Exum who finishes the play off with a bucket while getting fouled.
Feb 21, 2020  |  00:18
Garland's Floater is True
Garland's Floater is True

Darius Garland gets the rebound, drives baseline, and hits a floater over a Wizards defender in the third quarter.
Feb 21, 2020  |  00:19
Drummond Sends Back Wizards Shot Attempt
Drummond Sends Back Wizards Shot Attempt

The Wizards try to push the pace but Cavs big man Andre Drummond is back on defense and swats the ensuing shot attempt.
Feb 21, 2020  |  00:06
Sexton Earns Chance for Three Point Play
Sexton Earns Chance for Three Point Play

Collin Sexton gets bumped from behind and scores in the process to earn an and-one opportunity.
Feb 21, 2020  |  00:11
Sexton's Pass Out of Traffic Leads to KLove Three Ball
Sexton's Pass Out of Traffic Leads to KLove Three Ball

Collin Sexton finds Kevin Love on the wing with a pass out of the paint as Love drains the three late in the first half.
Feb 21, 2020  |  00:10
Cedi Scores Coast-to-Coast Lay-Up
Cedi Scores Coast-to-Coast Lay-Up

Cedi Osman grabs the rebound off of a Wizards miss, pushes the pace, and scores a transition lay-up on the other end.
Feb 21, 2020  |  00:11
KPJ's Crafty Pass to Drummond for Dunk
KPJ's Crafty Pass to Drummond for Dunk

Kevin Porter Jr. shows off his passing skills with a nice pass inside to Andre Drummond who finishes the play with a dunk.
Feb 21, 2020  |  00:10
Nance's Strong Rebound Leads to Dunk in Traffic
Nance's Strong Rebound Leads to Dunk in Traffic

Larry Nance Jr. grabs a strong rebound in the paint and rises up for a one-handed dunk in between Washington defenders.
Feb 21, 2020  |  00:17
Sexton Gets Fouled While Making Three Pointer
Sexton Gets Fouled While Making Three Pointer

Collin Sexton takes a three point shot with a Wizards defender all over him. Sexton earns a chance for a four point play.
Feb 21, 2020  |  00:20
Nance's Thunderous Put-Back Dunk
Nance's Thunderous Put-Back Dunk

Larry Nance Jr. in the right place at the right time as he rises up for a big put-back slam off of a Cavs miss.
Feb 21, 2020  |  00:10
KPJ and TT Link Up for Big Dunk
KPJ and TT Link Up for Big Dunk

Kevin Porter Jr. bounces a nice pass in-stride to Tristan Thompson who flushes it home at the end of the first quarter.
Feb 21, 2020  |  00:11
Thompson Spins and Wins Inside
Thompson Spins and Wins Inside

Tristan Thompson drives inside, spins, and scores in the first quarter against the Wizards.
Feb 21, 2020  |  00:10
Garland's Dance to the Hoop Through Contact
Garland's Dance to the Hoop Through Contact

Darius Garland drives into the lane, hits the lay-up, and gets fouled in the process to earn a chance for a three-point play.
Feb 21, 2020  |  00:16
Feat. Highlight: Drummond's Left Handed Dunk
Feat. Highlight: Drummond's Left Handed Dunk

Cedi Osman throws it up to Andre Drummond who catches it with his left hand and throws it down.
Feb 21, 2020  |  00:09
Highlights: Collin Sexton | Cavaliers vs. Wizards
Highlights: Collin Sexton | Cavaliers vs. Wizards

Collin Sexton scores 25 points as Cleveland beat Washington, 113-108.
Feb 21, 2020  |  00:01
Cavs at Wizards Shootaround: Coach Bickerstaff
Cavs at Wizards Shootaround: Coach Bickerstaff

Cavaliers Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke with the media following Friday’s shootaround in D.C. as the Wine & Gold prep for the Washington Wizards.
Feb 21, 2020  |  08:43
Cavs at Wizards Practice: Tristan Thompson
Cavs at Wizards Practice: Tristan Thompson

Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson spoke with the media following Thursday's practice as the wine & gold Prep for the Washington Wizards on Friday.
Feb 20, 2020  |  03:36
