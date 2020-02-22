Sexton, Thompson Key Cavs Capital Comeback

WRAP-UP

The J.B. Bickerstaff Era started in style as the Wine & Gold began the season’s second half the way they ended the first- with a win. Cleveland has won back-to-back games for the first time since early January – a gritty 113-108 victory on Friday night at Capital One Arena.

One game after John Beilein stepped down as head coach, Bickerstaff saw his squad mount an impressive fourth-quarter comeback, pulling past the Wizards and holding off any Washington rally, powered by Tristan Thompson’s ferocious late work on the defensive end and on the boards.

The Cavaliers trailed for most of the night and were down as many as 16 in the second quarter. But the Wine & Gold found their second wind in the final period – outscoring the Wizards, 32-21, over the final 12 minutes to win in Washington for the 12th time in their last 16 visits.

Collin Sexton notched 14 of his team-high 25 points in the fourth quarter, finishing 5-of-7 from the floor in the period and 8-of-17 overall, going 7-of-10 from the stripe and adding two boards and a pair of assists.

Cedi Osman recorded a double-double for the second time this season, tallying 15 of his 16 points in the first half, canning his first five shots and adding 10 boards in the win.

Darius Garland scored eight of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, finishing 6-of-11 from the floor and 2-of-4 from long-range – his 33rd game of at least two three-pointers, tops in his rookie class.

Larry Nance Jr. tallied double-figures for the 11th time in his last 12 games, coming off the bench to notch 13 points, six boards and a pair of assists. Dante Exum also netted double-figures off the bench, adding 10 points on 4-for-4 shooting in 24 clutch minutes of work.

But it was Tristan Thompson who did the necessary blue collar work – all night, but especially in the pivotal fourth quarter – netting four points, four assists, two huge blocked shots and six rebounds – including a pair of huge offense boards in the final period. Overall, Thompson finished with 10 points, 11 boards and four helpers for his 24th double-double.

In terms of double-doubles, nobody does it better than Andre Drummond – who registered his third straight as a Cavalier, improving his personal record in the Wine and Gold to 2-1.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 26 points, but he finished 9-of-26 from the floor, including just 1-of-10 from beyond the arc with six turnovers.