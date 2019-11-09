Cavs Go Wire-to-Wire for First Road Win

WRAP-UP

Friday’s contest had a lot of drama for a ballgame in which the Wine & Gold led from wire-to-wire.

The Cavaliers built a 21-point lead, saw the Wizards cut that to just a single point, then pulled away for their first road win of the season – a 113-100 decision at Capital One Arena.

Getting the 11th win in their last 15 visits to D.C., the Cavs got a great team effort – with seven players in double-figures, including four of five starters with at least 15 points apiece. Cleveland got big efforts from both rookies and another pair of double-doubles from Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson.

Thompson was outstanding on both ends – finishing with a team-high 21 points to go with 12 boards, nine of those off the offensive glass. The ninth-year pro and longest-tenured Cavalier went 8-of-12 from the floor, adding three assists, three steals and a pair of blocks.

Love attempted just six shots, doing his damage from the stripe, where he went 10-of-13 – finishing with 16 points and 12 boards for his sixth double-double of the year. Love also blocked a pair of shots.

Rookies Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr. tallied career-highs in Friday’s win.

Garland finished with 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting, adding a team-high six assists and a pair of steals. Porter tallied 11 of his 13 points in the first quarter, adding three boards and a steal in 21 minutes off the bench.

Collin Sexton added 16 points on 7-for-19 shooting, his 31st straight game in double-figure scoring. Cedi Osman extended his double-digit scoring stretch to six games, netting 11 points, four assists and a pair of steals.

The Cavaliers did much of their damage from the free throw line, going 25-of-29 from the stripe. Washington was just 3-of-6.

Thomas Bryant, Bradley Beal and rookie Rui Hachimura all finished with 20-plus points for the Wizards.