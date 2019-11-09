Cavs Go Wire-to-Wire for First Road Win

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Friday’s contest had a lot of drama for a ballgame in which the Wine & Gold led from wire-to-wire.
The Cavaliers built a 21-point lead, saw the Wizards cut that to just a single point, then pulled away for their first road win of the season – a 113-100 decision at Capital One Arena.
Getting the 11th win in their last 15 visits to D.C., the Cavs got a great team effort – with seven players in double-figures, including four of five starters with at least 15 points apiece. Cleveland got big efforts from both rookies and another pair of double-doubles from Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson.
Thompson was outstanding on both ends – finishing with a team-high 21 points to go with 12 boards, nine of those off the offensive glass. The ninth-year pro and longest-tenured Cavalier went 8-of-12 from the floor, adding three assists, three steals and a pair of blocks.
Love attempted just six shots, doing his damage from the stripe, where he went 10-of-13 – finishing with 16 points and 12 boards for his sixth double-double of the year. Love also blocked a pair of shots.
Rookies Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr. tallied career-highs in Friday’s win.
Garland finished with 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting, adding a team-high six assists and a pair of steals. Porter tallied 11 of his 13 points in the first quarter, adding three boards and a steal in 21 minutes off the bench.
Collin Sexton added 16 points on 7-for-19 shooting, his 31st straight game in double-figure scoring. Cedi Osman extended his double-digit scoring stretch to six games, netting 11 points, four assists and a pair of steals.
The Cavaliers did much of their damage from the free throw line, going 25-of-29 from the stripe. Washington was just 3-of-6.
Thomas Bryant, Bradley Beal and rookie Rui Hachimura all finished with 20-plus points for the Wizards.
Cedi Osman shows of his athleticism with plays on both ends of the court, tallying a steal and a layup in just a few seconds.
There were exactly zero ties and zero lead-changes in Friday night’s game. But there were some nervous moments down the stretch.
The Cavaliers cruised through the first half, but Washington kept chipping away after intermission – cutting Cleveland’s lead to just four, 88-84, after three quarters. In the fourth, they cut it to just one – 89-88 – on Ish Smith’s layup.
Kevin Love stopped the bleeding with a layup of his own two possessions later. And Jordan Clarkson connected on back-to-back buckets minutes later, giving the Cavs some breathing room.
Tristan Thompson scored six of Cleveland’s final nine points, with the other three coming via a rim-rattling triple from Collin Sexton.
17.4, 11.6, 2.8, 1.87 … points, rebounds, assists and blocked shots, respectively, that Tristan Thompson is averaging this season – all career-highs.
After snagging nine offensive rebounds on Friday night, he’s now averaging 5.1 on the season – tops in the NBA.
Kevin Love, on Tristan Thompson’s performance this year …
"Just relentless. He has his legs underneath him, he’s fully healthy. He took the summer to really get right and I’m proud of how Tristan is doing. He’s really becoming a vocal leader; he’s taking everybody under his wing. I told him he picked me up tonight when I was in foul trouble and was I down and out. He’s done a lot for this team and extends even more than what he does on the court."
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and 87.7 La Mega's Rafa Hernandez-Brito.
The Cavaliers three-game trip rolls on, heading to Madison Square Garden for the Wine & Gold’s first meeting of the season against the Julius Randle and the Knicks. The roadie wraps up on Tuesday night against Ben Simmons and the Sixers in Philly.
Cleveland comes home for a pair next week – welcoming the Heat to town on Thursday evening (6 p.m.) before a Sunday afternoon visit by the Sixers.