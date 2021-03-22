Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Young Bull's Big Third Lifts Cavs Past Raptors

Posted: Mar 21, 2021

WRAP-UP

There was a common phrase uttered during the Cavaliers-Raptors battles of the recent past: “Don’t poke the bear.” After Sunday night, they might have to adjust it to: “Don’t poke the Bull.”

The Raptors got under Collin Sexton’s skin in a minor dust-up just before intermission, and the third-year guard – and his teammates – responded with a vengeance, outscoring Toronto by 14 points in the third period and holding off its late rally for the 116-105 win on Sunday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Sexton notched 14 of his game-high 36 points in that decisive third quarter – going 13-for-24 from the floor, including 5-of-9 from long-range and 4-of-6 from the stripe, adding four assists and a pair of steals overall.

The Wine & Gold had one of their most efficient offensive performances of the season on Sunday – shooting 51 percent from the floor, including 52 percent from long-range, handing out 29 assists on 39 made baskets.

Cleveland also mauled Toronto on the boards, 54-37 – topping the Raptors in the first head-to-head matchup this season after dropping all three decisions a year ago.

Jarrett Allen finished with his second straight double-double – notching 17 points and a game-high 15 boards, going 4-of-8 from the floor and 9-of-11 from the stripe.

Dean Wade canned his first four shots – including his first three triples – of the night and finished with 16 points off the bench, adding three boards and three assists in 17 minutes of work.

Darius Garland chipped in with 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting, leading the starting unit with six assists to go with five boards and a steal.

Larry Nance Jr. closed out the Cavaliers in double-figures, finishing with 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting, adding seven boards, a steal and a block in the win.

Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 23 points, going 8-for-24 from the floor, including 5-of-15 from beyond the arc.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT

Isaac Okoro dives to the hardwood to get the steal, makes a pass to Collin Sexton while on the floor as Sexton finishes the break with a dunk.

TURNING POINT

The Cavaliers haven’t been the best third quarter team all season, but they came out of the halftime locker room with an attitude on Sunday.

Just before halftime, with Cleveland leading by a deuce, there was a slight dust-up between Collin Sexton and Normal Powell, and the Wine & Gold – specifically Sexton – came out all-business to start the third, scoring the first 12 points of the period.

The Cavs would eventually run their lead to as many as 16 points in the third and 22 early in the fourth before Toronto made a final push down the stretch, cutting Cleveland’s lead to just five before running out of gas.

BY THE NUMBERS

By the Numbers - 5 … games this season that Collin Sexton has topped the 30-point plateau, including a 42-point outburst in an overtime win over Brooklyn in late January.

In those five contests, the Young Bull is averaging 36.2 points on .562 shooting from the floor, including .528 (19-of-36) from long-range and .703 from the stripe.

Sexton now has 10 30-point performances in his career.

QUOTABLE

Jarrett Allen, on the second half of Sunday’s win being an important step forward …

"If you take basketball out of the situation, I think it was a step towards maturity. A step that we were going to hold our ground and go out there and play basketball and show toughness. It was a step for us, growing as people and players."

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.

UP NEXT

With Sunday’s convincing win over the Raptors, the Cavaliers look to take three of four when they wrap up the homestand on Monday night – welcoming Buddy Hield and the Kings to town as they wrap up a six-game roadie.

From there, the Wine & Gold close out the month of March on the road, spending the final three games of the four-game sojourn on the West Coast after opening the trip on Wednesday night in Chicago. After their Windy City stop, it’s Friday night date with the Lakers, followed by a matchup with the Kings in Sacramento the following night and a Salt Lake City stop to take on the Jazz next Monday.

Verizon Game Rewind - Cavs vs Raptors

Collin Sexton scored 36 big points as the Cavs got back in the win column on Sunday night against the Raptors. Check out all the highlights in the Game Rewind sponsored by Verizon.

Cavs vs Raptors - March 21, 2021

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Verizon Game Rewind - Cavs vs Raptors
Now Playing

Verizon Game Rewind - Cavs vs Raptors

Collin Sexton scored 36 big points as the Cavs got back in the win column on Sunday night against the Raptors. Check out all the highlights in the Game Rewind sponsored by Verizon.
Mar 21, 2021  |  03:39
Collin Sexton (36 points) Highlights vs. Toronto Raptors
Now Playing

Collin Sexton (36 points) Highlights vs. Toronto Raptors

Collin Sexton (36 points) Highlights vs. Toronto Raptors, 03/21/2021
Mar 21, 2021  |  00:02
Nance's Hustle Leads to Sexton Triple
Now Playing

Nance's Hustle Leads to Sexton Triple

After a missed shot is tipped out, Larry Nance Jr. hustles to the loose ball, finds Collin Sexton on the wing who catches, shoots, and hits a big time three in the fourth.
Mar 21, 2021  |  00:19
McGee Passes Over the Top to Garland
Now Playing

McGee Passes Over the Top to Garland

JaVale McGee passes overtop the defense to Darius Garland who lets it bounce, catches, and scores at the rim in the third quarter.
Mar 21, 2021  |  00:19
Cavs Score First Seven Points of Third Quarter
Now Playing

Cavs Score First Seven Points of Third Quarter

Darius Garland knocks down a triple and Collin Sexton and Larry Nance Jr. each score a basket inside to help the Cavs grow the lead after halftime.
Mar 21, 2021  |  00:29
DG Threads the Needle to JA
Now Playing

DG Threads the Needle to JA

Darius Garland bounces a sweet bounce-pass to Jarrett Allen who finishes it with a backward two-handed slam.
Mar 21, 2021  |  00:14
Sexton's Crafty Move on Lay-Up
Now Playing

Sexton's Crafty Move on Lay-Up

Collin Sexton breaks out a ball-fake move on the Raptors on the break to score a lay-up in the second quarter.
Mar 21, 2021  |  00:26
Dean Wade with Three Triples in the First Half
Now Playing

Dean Wade with Three Triples in the First Half

Dean Wade is on first early for the Cavs! He has three three-pointers in the first half against the Raptors.
Mar 21, 2021  |  00:31
McGee's Strong One-Handed Dunk
Now Playing

McGee's Strong One-Handed Dunk

JaVale McGee catches the ball on the block, turns to the hoop, and throws it down with one hand in traffic late in the first.
Mar 21, 2021  |  00:18
Feat. Highlight: Okoro Steals, Sexton Slams
Now Playing

Feat. Highlight: Okoro Steals, Sexton Slams

Isaac Okoro dives to the hardwood to get the steal, makes a pass to Collin Sexton while on the floor as Sexton finishes the break with a dunk.
Mar 21, 2021  |  00:20
DG Floats and Scores for the Game's First Points
Now Playing

DG Floats and Scores for the Game's First Points

Darius Garland drives, puts up a floater, and scores early in the first for the game's first points.
Mar 21, 2021  |  00:16
Tags
Allen, Jarrett, Garland, Darius, McGee, JaVale, Nance Jr., Larry, Okoro, Isaac

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Responsive Blank Spacer - 40px Desktop / 20px Mobile

Body: 

Responsive Blank Spacer - 40px Desktop / 20px Mobile

Body: 

Related Content

Cavs vs Raptors Postgame: Dean Wade

Cavs vs Raptors Postgame: Dean Wade

Cavs vs Raptors Postgame: Collin Sexton

Cavs vs Raptors Postgame: Collin Sexton

Cavs vs Raptors Postgame: Jarrett Allen

Cavs vs Raptors Postgame: Jarrett Allen

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter