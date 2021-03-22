Young Bull's Big Third Lifts Cavs Past Raptors

WRAP-UP

There was a common phrase uttered during the Cavaliers-Raptors battles of the recent past: “Don’t poke the bear.” After Sunday night, they might have to adjust it to: “Don’t poke the Bull.”

The Raptors got under Collin Sexton’s skin in a minor dust-up just before intermission, and the third-year guard – and his teammates – responded with a vengeance, outscoring Toronto by 14 points in the third period and holding off its late rally for the 116-105 win on Sunday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Sexton notched 14 of his game-high 36 points in that decisive third quarter – going 13-for-24 from the floor, including 5-of-9 from long-range and 4-of-6 from the stripe, adding four assists and a pair of steals overall.

The Wine & Gold had one of their most efficient offensive performances of the season on Sunday – shooting 51 percent from the floor, including 52 percent from long-range, handing out 29 assists on 39 made baskets.

Cleveland also mauled Toronto on the boards, 54-37 – topping the Raptors in the first head-to-head matchup this season after dropping all three decisions a year ago.

Jarrett Allen finished with his second straight double-double – notching 17 points and a game-high 15 boards, going 4-of-8 from the floor and 9-of-11 from the stripe.

Dean Wade canned his first four shots – including his first three triples – of the night and finished with 16 points off the bench, adding three boards and three assists in 17 minutes of work.

Darius Garland chipped in with 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting, leading the starting unit with six assists to go with five boards and a steal.

Larry Nance Jr. closed out the Cavaliers in double-figures, finishing with 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting, adding seven boards, a steal and a block in the win.

Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 23 points, going 8-for-24 from the floor, including 5-of-15 from beyond the arc.

