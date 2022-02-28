Cavs Rally Comes Up Short

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

The Cavs can't quite cap comeback after Karl-Anthony Towns' long three point field goal with 12.4 seconds to play and that seals the fate late for the Wolves to win 127-122. That snaps Cleveland's home win streak at eight. The Cavs trailed by 23 in the third quarter and then came back to tie the game at 122 with 33.8 seconds to play. Minnesota hit 55% of their field goals while Cleveland hit 53%. Bench points were Cleveland 53, Minnesota 49, and on the free throw front, Cleveland hit 29-34.

WRAP-UP

The shorthanded Cavaliers mounted yet another emotional comeback on Monday night. They just couldn’t close the deal.

Trailing by 23 points in the third quarter, Cleveland came all the way back, tying the game at 122-apiece on Cedi Osman’s triple with 33.8 seconds to play, only to see Karl-Anthony Towns answer with a bomb of his own on the very next possession as Minnesota earned the season split and halted the Cavs home win streak at eight – taking the 127-122 decision at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Monday’s matchup was the very definition of a back-and-forth contest. The Cavs jumped out to a 14-2 advantage and then led by 11 after one quarter. The Timberwolves then proceeded to outscore Cleveland by two TDs in the second period and led by three at half.

But Minnesota started the third quarter on a 29-9 run that gave them a 23-point bulge. Cleveland would grind uphill from there.

Playing again without Darius Garland (sore lower back), Caris LeVert (sprained right foot) and Rajon Rondo (sprained right big toe), the Cavaliers turned again to Brandon Goodwin and got a big performance from their second unit to stay in the game.

Cleveland’s bench combined for 53 points, led by Kevin Love, who snapped out of a mini-funk with a game-high 26 points in 26 minutes of work, going 7-for-14 from the floor, including 5-of-10 from long-range and 7-of-7 from the stripe, adding five boards and four assists.

Cedi Osman followed up with 21 points of his own off the bench – going 5-for-9 from deep, adding five assists and a steal.

As for Goodwin, all the 4th-year man did was set a career-high in assists – handing out a dozen dimes to go with 17 points and a pair of steals, going 7-for-13 from the floor, including 2-of-4 from deep.

Jarrett Allen followed up with 21 points, going 9-for-10 from the floor, adding eight boards and a block.

Evan Mobley doubled-up with 15 points and a game-high 10 rebounds, going 6-for-12 from the floor and leading Cleveland with a pair of blocks in the loss.

D’Angelo Russell led six Timberwolves in double-figures with 25 points, going 8-for-17 from the floor, 4-of-8 from beyond the arc.

