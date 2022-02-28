Cavs Rally Comes Up Short

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
The shorthanded Cavaliers mounted yet another emotional comeback on Monday night. They just couldn’t close the deal.
Trailing by 23 points in the third quarter, Cleveland came all the way back, tying the game at 122-apiece on Cedi Osman’s triple with 33.8 seconds to play, only to see Karl-Anthony Towns answer with a bomb of his own on the very next possession as Minnesota earned the season split and halted the Cavs home win streak at eight – taking the 127-122 decision at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Monday’s matchup was the very definition of a back-and-forth contest. The Cavs jumped out to a 14-2 advantage and then led by 11 after one quarter. The Timberwolves then proceeded to outscore Cleveland by two TDs in the second period and led by three at half.
But Minnesota started the third quarter on a 29-9 run that gave them a 23-point bulge. Cleveland would grind uphill from there.
Playing again without Darius Garland (sore lower back), Caris LeVert (sprained right foot) and Rajon Rondo (sprained right big toe), the Cavaliers turned again to Brandon Goodwin and got a big performance from their second unit to stay in the game.
Cleveland’s bench combined for 53 points, led by Kevin Love, who snapped out of a mini-funk with a game-high 26 points in 26 minutes of work, going 7-for-14 from the floor, including 5-of-10 from long-range and 7-of-7 from the stripe, adding five boards and four assists.
Cedi Osman followed up with 21 points of his own off the bench – going 5-for-9 from deep, adding five assists and a steal.
As for Goodwin, all the 4th-year man did was set a career-high in assists – handing out a dozen dimes to go with 17 points and a pair of steals, going 7-for-13 from the floor, including 2-of-4 from deep.
Jarrett Allen followed up with 21 points, going 9-for-10 from the floor, adding eight boards and a block.
Evan Mobley doubled-up with 15 points and a game-high 10 rebounds, going 6-for-12 from the floor and leading Cleveland with a pair of blocks in the loss.
D’Angelo Russell led six Timberwolves in double-figures with 25 points, going 8-for-17 from the floor, 4-of-8 from beyond the arc.
Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.
Cedi Osman hit a three to tie the game at 122-122 after the Cavs came back from a twenty point deficit.
Closing quarters in the NBA is key – and the Wine and Gold were in hot pursuit when the third quarter wrapped up on Monday.
Minnesota was in complete control after two-and-a-half quarters – jumping on Cleveland after intermission and taking a 98-75 lead at the 2:44 mark of the third. But the Cavaliers drew the line there, beginning with three free throws from Kevin Love.
Love canned a triple before sinking another pair of free throws, and when Cedi Osman drilled a three-pointer with 41.3 to play in the period, the Cavaliers were within striking distance after mounting a 13-3 run.
15 … double-doubles that Evan Mobley has posted so far this season – including Monday night’s contest – with the Wine and Gold going 11-4 in those games. It’s the most by a Cavs rookie since Carlos Boozer doubled-up 21 times in 2002-03.
Monday was also Mobley’s 27th game with multiple blocked shots – having swatted three shots in eight games, four shots in four more and a five-block showing in early December against Chicago.
”Minnesota’s a high-scoring team and we should have done a better job in the second and third quarter. But I feel like we did a great job by fighting back and getting back into the game. We’re just upset that we lost this game. We fought really hard.”
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.
With Monday night’s defeat to Minnesota wrapping up the month of March, the Wine and Gold close out their three-game trip on Wednesday night, welcoming LeMelo Ball and the Hornets to town.
From there, the Cavaliers get back on the road for a single stop – taking on Joel Embiid, James Harden and the Sixers on Friday night in Philly before returning home for a Sunday night meeting with the Raptors. From there, it’s the longest remaining roadie of the season – a three-gamer with stops in Indiana, Miami and Chicago.