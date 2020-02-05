Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Scrappy Cavs Drop Nail-Biter in OKC

Posted: Feb 05, 2020

WRAP-UP

An essential element of NBA growing pains is that if there’s going to be pain, there needs to be growth. On Wednesday night, the young Cavaliers grew as a team despite yet another painful loss.

Taking on the red-hot Thunder, who’d won seven of their last eight, the Cavaliers played one of their best all-around games of the year. But eventually, costly late turnovers – one of the pratfalls of a youthful squad – proved to be their undoing, dropping the 109-103 decision at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The Cavaliers played inspired basketball from the opening tip and despite falling behind by double-digits in each of the first three quarters, had plenty of punch left in the thrilling fourth quarter.

There were two ties and four lead-changes over a two-minute span late in that final period, with Cleveland taking a 100-99 edge on Larry Nance Jr.’s put-back dunk with 1:53 to play.

But Steven Adams’ two free throws gave Oklahoma City the lead back for good. The Cavaliers still had their opportunities, but costly miscues by Kevin Love and Collin Sexton in the final minute kept them from closing the gap.

As a team, the Cavs had one of their best nights of the season sharing the basketball – handing out 31 assists, with everyone who played tallying at least two assists.

Two of the niftiest passes you’ll see all year came in the third quarter of Wednesday’s contest – a full-court touchdown heave from Kevin Love to Cedi Osman and an incredible fastbreak bounce-pass from just inside the half-court line from Osman to Sexton rifled right through the legs of a backpeddling Danilo Gallinari, each leading to Cavalier layups.

Sexton led six Cavs in double-figures with 23 points on 9-of-18 shooting, including 4-of-6 from long-range, adding three boards and a pair of assists.

Kevin Love added 20 points, going 8-of-17 from the floor to go with seven boards and five helpers.

Darius Garland finished with a dozen points on 5-of-11 shooting, adding a team-high six assists while Osman chipped in with 11 points, five rebounds and four assists.

John Henson – getting the start for Tristan Thompson, who missed his second straight game with a sore right quad – tallied his first double-double of the season, finishing with 10 points, a game-high 11 boards, two assists, two blocks and a steal.

Nance and Kevin Porter Jr. each had solid showings off the bench. Nance doubled-up with 14 points and 10 rebounds, adding five dimes and a steal. Porter posted a 13-point night, adding four boards and three assists.

Oklahoma City had just four players in double-figures, but two of them were starter Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who doubled-up with 23 points and 10 rebounds and Dennis Scroeder, who was once again a thorn in Cleveland’s side – leading both squads with 30 points on 10-of-17 shooting.

HIGHLIGHT

Darius Garland launches a pass from just beyond halfcourt to Kevin Porter Jr. who makes a nice catch and finish in the air.

TURNING POINT

The game took its final turn over the last two minutes, but it was a sloppy stretch in the second quarter that put the Cavaliers in catch-up mode for much of the night.

In that second period, the Cavs committed eight turnovers, allowing the Thunder to go on a 14-4 run that gave them a double-digit advantage just before half.

To the Cavs credit, they put together a solid third quarter that kept them in striking distance for the back-and-forth final period.

BY THE NUMBERS

14.8, 9.0, 3.3 … Larry Nance Jr.’s scoring, rebounding and assist averages over the past nine games – shooting 57 percent from the floor, 38 percent from deep and 70 percent from the stripe over that stretch.

During the nine-game run – the longest of Nance’s career – he’s posted five double-doubles and handed out at least three assists in six of those contests.

QUOTABLE

Larry Nance Jr., on Wednesday’s tight contest in OKC …

”This is a game that like you said if looked at the stat sheet, we should’ve won this game. Effort-wise I feel like we should’ve won this game. Thought we should’ve won this game but sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way. That team is in a bit of a rhythm and we’re not. Sometimes that how the basketball gods work.”

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and 87.7 La Mega's Rafa Hernandez-Brito.

UP NEXT

With the road portion of the first half in the books, the Cavaliers have just two more games remaining before the All-Star Break, beginning with a Sunday night visit from Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers followed by a Wednesday night visit from Trae Young and the Hawks.

Cleveland tips off the season’s second half – and the final 28 games – back on the road, traveling to Washington on February 21 with a meeting in Miami the following night.

Cavs at Thunder Postgame: Kevin Love

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love spoke with the media following Wednesday’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.

Cavs at Thunder - February 5, 2020

Feb 5, 2020  |  05:10
Cavs at Thunder Postgame: Coach Beilein
Feb 5, 2020  |  04:13
GAME RECAP: Thunder 109, Cavaliers 103
Feb 5, 2020  |  00:01
Nance's Putback Slam Gives Cavs the Lead
Feb 5, 2020  |  00:09
Love's Pass Leads to Cedi's And-One
Feb 5, 2020  |  00:11
Nance Throws Down Powerful Dunk
Feb 5, 2020  |  00:18
Garland's Quick Pass to Henson Inside
Feb 5, 2020  |  00:09
Garland Goes Coast-to-Coast, Beats Third Quarter Buzzer
Feb 5, 2020  |  00:10
KPJ Throws Down Huge Two-Handed Slam
Feb 5, 2020  |  00:11
Love's Fires Two Long Outlet Passes
Feb 5, 2020  |  00:25
Cedi Nutmegs Defender on Sick Assist
Feb 5, 2020  |  00:11
Osman, Garland Hit Threes to Start Second Half
Feb 5, 2020  |  00:18
Feat Highlight: DG's Long Oop to KPJ
Feb 5, 2020  |  00:18
KLove Uses Pump-Fake, Hits Three
Feb 5, 2020  |  00:12
John Henson Rises to Block Thunder Shot
Feb 5, 2020  |  00:13
Delly Finds John Henson for a Dunk
Feb 5, 2020  |  00:09
Cavs Ball Movement Leads to Bucket
Feb 5, 2020  |  00:10
Sexton Hits a Triple, Has 12 Points in the First Quarter
Feb 5, 2020  |  00:11
KPJ Converts And-One
Feb 5, 2020  |  00:13
Nance's Nifty Pass to Love
Feb 5, 2020  |  00:09
Sexton Scores Five Stright Points
Feb 5, 2020  |  00:19
Garland's Floater Rattles In
Feb 5, 2020  |  00:09
Cavs at Thunder Shootaround: Coach Beilein
Feb 5, 2020  |  04:12
