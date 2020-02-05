Scrappy Cavs Drop Nail-Biter in OKC

WRAP-UP

An essential element of NBA growing pains is that if there’s going to be pain, there needs to be growth. On Wednesday night, the young Cavaliers grew as a team despite yet another painful loss.

Taking on the red-hot Thunder, who’d won seven of their last eight, the Cavaliers played one of their best all-around games of the year. But eventually, costly late turnovers – one of the pratfalls of a youthful squad – proved to be their undoing, dropping the 109-103 decision at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The Cavaliers played inspired basketball from the opening tip and despite falling behind by double-digits in each of the first three quarters, had plenty of punch left in the thrilling fourth quarter.

There were two ties and four lead-changes over a two-minute span late in that final period, with Cleveland taking a 100-99 edge on Larry Nance Jr.’s put-back dunk with 1:53 to play.

But Steven Adams’ two free throws gave Oklahoma City the lead back for good. The Cavaliers still had their opportunities, but costly miscues by Kevin Love and Collin Sexton in the final minute kept them from closing the gap.

As a team, the Cavs had one of their best nights of the season sharing the basketball – handing out 31 assists, with everyone who played tallying at least two assists.

Two of the niftiest passes you’ll see all year came in the third quarter of Wednesday’s contest – a full-court touchdown heave from Kevin Love to Cedi Osman and an incredible fastbreak bounce-pass from just inside the half-court line from Osman to Sexton rifled right through the legs of a backpeddling Danilo Gallinari, each leading to Cavalier layups.

Sexton led six Cavs in double-figures with 23 points on 9-of-18 shooting, including 4-of-6 from long-range, adding three boards and a pair of assists.

Kevin Love added 20 points, going 8-of-17 from the floor to go with seven boards and five helpers.

Darius Garland finished with a dozen points on 5-of-11 shooting, adding a team-high six assists while Osman chipped in with 11 points, five rebounds and four assists.

John Henson – getting the start for Tristan Thompson, who missed his second straight game with a sore right quad – tallied his first double-double of the season, finishing with 10 points, a game-high 11 boards, two assists, two blocks and a steal.

Nance and Kevin Porter Jr. each had solid showings off the bench. Nance doubled-up with 14 points and 10 rebounds, adding five dimes and a steal. Porter posted a 13-point night, adding four boards and three assists.

Oklahoma City had just four players in double-figures, but two of them were starter Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who doubled-up with 23 points and 10 rebounds and Dennis Scroeder, who was once again a thorn in Cleveland’s side – leading both squads with 30 points on 10-of-17 shooting.