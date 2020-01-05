Thunder Hand Cavs Third Straight Loss

WRAP-UP

On Saturday night, the Cavaliers young backcourt went toe-to-toe with Oklahoma City’s outstanding troika of guards.

The positional battle was even. The game was not – with the Thunder surging ahead of the Wine and Gold late in the first quarter and keeping them at arm’s length the rest of the way, handing Cleveland its third straight defeat: a 121-106 decision at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Collin Sexton and Darius Garland combined for 50 of the Cavaliers’ 106 points in the loss.

The Young Bull got his first career start and first career double-double in separate contests against OKC last year. And he was good again on Saturday – leading both teams with 30 points, going 12-of-22 from the floor, including 2-of-5 from deep, to go with five boards and a pair of assists.

Garland followed up with 20 points on 6-of-13 shooting, including 3-of-7 from long-range, adding a team-high seven assists and a steal.

Cedi Osman pitched in with a season-high 22-point effort – going 7-of-13 from the floor, canning five triples in nine attempts and grabbing four boards despite battling foul trouble all night.

Kevin Love was the only other Cavalier in double-figures, finishing with 12 points, going 3-of-5 from beyond the arc, while Tristan Thompson led Cleveland on the boards – snagging 14 rebounds to go with a pair of assists.

The Thunder also had four starters in double-figures. The problem for Cleveland was that they also got a pair of solid performances off the bench: Dennis Schroeder, who pitched in with 22 points and Hamidou Diallo, who added 10 points, four boards and a steal.

Overall, OKC’s second unit outscored Cleveland’s reserves, 52-19. The Thunder also outrebounded the Cavaliers, 52-42, canned seven more free throws and forced 15 turnovers that they converted into 20 points.