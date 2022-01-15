Cavs Clamp Down Late, Sink Spurs

WRAP-UP

The Cavaliers have been rock-solid offensively all season long. But when push has come to shove, they’ve relied on their defense.

That was the case again on Friday night in San Antonio, as the Wine and Gold completely clamped down on the Spurs over the final six minutes of the game, holding on for the 114-109 victory at the AT&T Center to improve to 4-1 on their six-game West Coast roadie.

The Spurs tied the contest at 103-apiece with just over six minutes to play in regulation, but Cleveland proceeded to hold them without a field goal until Keldon Johnson’s runner with 21.5 second to go. San Antonio got to within three in those closing moments, but Darius Garland sealed their fate with four clutch free throws down the stretch.

With the victory, the Cavaliers have now won four of the last five over the Spurs, including each of the last three visits to San Antonio.

Going back to that rock-solid offense, Darius Garland had another big showing against the Spurs – going off for a game-high 32 points on 11-for-25 shooting from the floor, including 4-of-8 from deep and a perfect 6-for-6 from the stripe, adding a team-best eight assists and committing just a single turnover in 37 minutes of work.

Jarrett Allen followed up with his 22nd double-double of the season, notching 17 points and a game-high 16 boards, going 7-of-11 from the floor and holding his opposite, Jakob Poeltl, scoreless on four field goal attempts.

Evan Mobley notched double-figure scoring his 10th straight game, finishing with 15 points on 7-for-15 shooting, adding six rebounds three assists and a block in the win.

Cedi Osman rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures, chipping in with 14 points in 23 minutes of work off the bench, going 5-for-12 from the floor, adding two assists and a steal.

San Antonio’s Dejounte Murray recorded his second straight 30-point game, and nearly notched his second straight triple-double – finishing with 30 points, 14 boards and eight helpers, leading the Spurs in all three categories.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.