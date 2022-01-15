Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs Clamp Down Late, Sink Spurs

Posted: Jan 14, 2022

WRAP-UP

The Cavaliers have been rock-solid offensively all season long. But when push has come to shove, they’ve relied on their defense.

That was the case again on Friday night in San Antonio, as the Wine and Gold completely clamped down on the Spurs over the final six minutes of the game, holding on for the 114-109 victory at the AT&T Center to improve to 4-1 on their six-game West Coast roadie.

The Spurs tied the contest at 103-apiece with just over six minutes to play in regulation, but Cleveland proceeded to hold them without a field goal until Keldon Johnson’s runner with 21.5 second to go. San Antonio got to within three in those closing moments, but Darius Garland sealed their fate with four clutch free throws down the stretch.

With the victory, the Cavaliers have now won four of the last five over the Spurs, including each of the last three visits to San Antonio.

Going back to that rock-solid offense, Darius Garland had another big showing against the Spurs – going off for a game-high 32 points on 11-for-25 shooting from the floor, including 4-of-8 from deep and a perfect 6-for-6 from the stripe, adding a team-best eight assists and committing just a single turnover in 37 minutes of work.

Jarrett Allen followed up with his 22nd double-double of the season, notching 17 points and a game-high 16 boards, going 7-of-11 from the floor and holding his opposite, Jakob Poeltl, scoreless on four field goal attempts.

Evan Mobley notched double-figure scoring his 10th straight game, finishing with 15 points on 7-for-15 shooting, adding six rebounds three assists and a block in the win.

Cedi Osman rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures, chipping in with 14 points in 23 minutes of work off the bench, going 5-for-12 from the floor, adding two assists and a steal.

San Antonio’s Dejounte Murray recorded his second straight 30-point game, and nearly notched his second straight triple-double – finishing with 30 points, 14 boards and eight helpers, leading the Spurs in all three categories.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT

Darius Garland shoots from half-court at the buzzer, sinks it for a three and keeps on running straight to the locker room for half-time. Incredible shot keeping the Cavs ahead at half against the Spurs in San Antonio.

TURNING POINT

The Spurs went into the fourth quarter up a deuce, and after the Cavs had taken a five-point lead, San Antonio tied the contest at 103-apiece on Dejounte Murray’s fadeaway jumper with 6:04 to play.

From there, the Spurs would miss nine straight shots and go scoreless for the next five minutes and change, until Lonnie Walker IV split a pair of free throws with just under a minute to play.

Murray’s triple with six seconds remaining got the Spurs back to within three, 112-109, but Darius Garland drilled both free throws on Cleveland’s last possession to seal the seal.

BY THE NUMBERS

By the Numbers - 32.7, .524, .500, 1.000 … Darius Garland’s scoring average – along with his shooting percentage from the floor (33-for-63), from beyond the arc (11-of-22) and from the stripe (21-of-21) in his last three head-to-head meetings against San Antonio.

Through the first five games of the West Coast trip, the 3rd-year man from Vandy is averaging 18.0 points and 8.6 assists per.

QUOTABLE

J.B. Bickerstaff, on Darius Garland in his role closing out games …

”It was just play after play that he made, the courage to keep the ball in his hand and go seek the ball out to make the play. We’ve got absolute trust in him, and his job is to go finish for us. We got his back. His teammates know it. It was his opportunity to go get it done.”

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.

UP NEXT

After dropping the Spurs on Friday night in San Antonio, the Wine and Gold close out their six-game trip on Saturday night, traveling to Oklahoma City for a Saturday night showdown against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder.

Following their busy week out West, the Cavaliers play just three games over a seven day span this week – but the first two aren’t easy, welcoming the high-octane Nets to town for an MLK Day matinee followed by a Wednesday night visit to the Windy City to face the Conference-leading Bulls. On Saturday night, it’s a rematch with the Thunder at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

