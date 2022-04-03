Sixers Hold Off Cavs Late Surge

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

For the Cavs: Darius Garland hit 23 points, 7-18 field goals, 3-5 three point field goals, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals while Caris LeVert got 18 points, 7-14 field goals, a team-high 7 assists, 3 rebounds, and a steal. Lamar Stevens hit 6-11 field goals, 6-7 free throws, 3 rebounds, and 3 blocks while Lauri Markkanen got 16 points, 4-7 three point field goals, and 7 rebounds. Moses Brown hit 9 points, and 12 rebounds and Kevin Love got 12 points, 4-9 field goals, 3-7 three point field goals, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Hell of an effort by shorthanded Cavs, yet there was too much by Embiid (44 points and 17 rebounds), plus a costly late turnover led to the Sixers sweep on the season series with a 112-108 win. Cleveland hit 23-32 free throws while Philadelphia hit 35-42 during a game with 14 ties and 11 lead-changes. Rebounds: Philadelphia 50, Cleveland 41. Cleveland got 39 bench points and 15 three point field goals.

Facing off against the Sixers can be a war of attrition – a withering offensive attack that puts as much pressure on the opponent as the referees. And in the end, that relentless attack got the better of the Wine and Gold – who couldn’t avoid the season sweep on Sunday.

In what proved to be a knock-down, drag-out battle at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the shorthanded Cavaliers battled all afternoon, but a late turnover – along with Philadelphia’s procession at the free throw line – was just enough to sink Cleveland on Sunday.

Neither team led by double-digits after intermission and in a second half that featured eight ties and 11 lead-changes, this one came down the final seconds.

Trailing by three, 109-106, with 7.2 seconds to play, Philly’s Matisse Thybulle cut inside Darius Garland on an attempted in-bounds pass by Kevin Love, feeding the ball ahead to a streaking Tobias Harris – who scored to put the Sixers up two possessions and essentially seal the deal.

The loss puts the Cavaliers 2.5 games behind the Bulls for the 6th-seed in the Eastern Conference postseason picture with just three games remaining in the regular season.

Overall on Sunday night, the Sixers made 42 trips to the free throw line, going 35-of-42 on the night. Joel Embiid and James Harden combined for 32 free throws between them – one more than the Cavaliers attempted as a team.

Embiid did nothing to dissuade MVP voters on Sunday – erupting for 44 points, his second 40-plus performance of the season against Cleveland, going 12-of-26 from the floor, 3-of-6 from long-range and 17-of-20 from the stripe, grabbing a game-high 17 rebounds to go with three assists and a game-high five blocks.

Harden notched a triple-double in the win – netting 21 points, 10 boards and a game-high 10 assists. Harden was just 4-for-13 from the floor on Sunday, but 11-of-12 from the line.

The Cavaliers were paced once again by Darius Garland, who finished with 23 points on 7-of-18 shooting, including 3-of-5 from deep and 6-of-6 from the stripe, adding four boards, four assists and a game-high four steals.

Caris LeVert was solid once again, pitching with 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting, adding three boards, a steal and a team-best seven helpers.

Philly native Lamar Stevens came off the bench to net 18 points, going 6-of-11 from the floor and 6-of-7 from the line, leading the Wine and Gold with three blocked shots in 26 outstanding minutes of work.

Lauri Markkanen did yeoman’s work on both ends of the floor – battling Embiid on the defensive end and finishing with 16 points on 5-of-12 shooting, including 4-of-7 from deep, adding seven boards and a pair of assists before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.

Kevin Love rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures, pitching in with 10 points off the bench – going 4-of-9 from the floor, 3-for-7 from long-range to go with five boards and three assists.

