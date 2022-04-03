Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Sixers Hold Off Cavs Late Surge

Posted: Apr 03, 2022

RECAP

Hell of an effort by shorthanded Cavs, yet there was too much by Embiid (44 points and 17 rebounds), plus a costly late turnover led to the Sixers sweep on the season series with a 112-108 win. Cleveland hit 23-32 free throws while Philadelphia hit 35-42 during a game with 14 ties and 11 lead-changes. Rebounds: Philadelphia 50, Cleveland 41. Cleveland got 39 bench points and 15 three point field goals.

For the Cavs: Darius Garland hit 23 points, 7-18 field goals, 3-5 three point field goals, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals while Caris LeVert got 18 points, 7-14 field goals, a team-high 7 assists, 3 rebounds, and a steal. Lamar Stevens hit 6-11 field goals, 6-7 free throws, 3 rebounds, and 3 blocks while Lauri Markkanen got 16 points, 4-7 three point field goals, and 7 rebounds. Moses Brown hit 9 points, and 12 rebounds and Kevin Love got 12 points, 4-9 field goals, 3-7 three point field goals, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Full recap to come.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

Markkanen Three

Lauri Markkanen 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 87.

Cavs vs Sixers – April 3, 2022

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Markkanen Three
Now Playing

Markkanen Three

Lauri Markkanen 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 87.
Apr 3, 2022  |  00:10
Dunk by Moses Brown
Now Playing

Dunk by Moses Brown

Moses Brown dunk during the third quarter against the Sixers in Cleveland.
Apr 3, 2022  |  00:13
2-pointer by Lamar Stevens
Now Playing

2-pointer by Lamar Stevens

Darius Garland tosses it up the court to Lamar Stevens who grabs a 2-pointer in the second quarter against the Sixers in Cleveland.
Apr 3, 2022  |  00:13
Stevens Slam Dunk
Now Playing

Stevens Slam Dunk

Cedi Osman passes it to Lamar Stevens who slams it down during the second quarter against the Sixers in Cleveland.
Apr 3, 2022  |  00:05
Garland to Markkanen Oop
Now Playing

Garland to Markkanen Oop

Darius Garland to Lauri Markkanen alley oop in the first quarter against the Sixers in Cleveland.
Apr 3, 2022  |  00:12
Brown Slams It Down
Now Playing

Brown Slams It Down

Caris LeVert with the assist over to Moses Brown who slams it down during the first quarter against the Sixers in Cleveland.
Apr 3, 2022  |  00:09
NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter