Sixers Clobber Cavs in Philly

WRAP-UP

Despite the current losing streak, the Cavaliers have hung tough with some top-tier competition. That was not the case on Saturday night in Philly.

The Sixers – who still haven’t dropped a game at home – jumped on the Wine & Gold early, scoring the game’s first 10 points and never looking back, running away with the 141-94 decision at the Wells-Fargo Center.

Ben Simmons scored a career-high 34 points on 12-of-14 shooting in less than three full quarters of work and the Sixers – who were without All-Star big man Joel Embiid – shot a gaudy 63 percent from the floor and led by as many as 53.

The Cavaliers struggled just as badly on the offensive end – shooting 38 percent from the floor and featuring just four players in double-figures.

Darius Garland led Cleveland with 17 points on 7-for-20 shooting, including 3-of-9 from long-range, adding five boards and three assists.

Tristan Thompson followed up with 12 points, going 5-of-10 from the field, adding three boards and four assists in the loss.

Collin Sexton finished with 10 points to extend his double-figure scoring streak to 45 straight games, but like most of his teammates, struggled from the floor – going 3-for-13, adding a pair of assists and a steal.

Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to tally 10 points of his own, adding three boards, an assist and a steal in 16 minutes of work.