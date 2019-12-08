Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Sixers Clobber Cavs in Philly

Posted: Dec 07, 2019

WRAP-UP

Despite the current losing streak, the Cavaliers have hung tough with some top-tier competition. That was not the case on Saturday night in Philly.

The Sixers – who still haven’t dropped a game at home – jumped on the Wine & Gold early, scoring the game’s first 10 points and never looking back, running away with the 141-94 decision at the Wells-Fargo Center.

Ben Simmons scored a career-high 34 points on 12-of-14 shooting in less than three full quarters of work and the Sixers – who were without All-Star big man Joel Embiid – shot a gaudy 63 percent from the floor and led by as many as 53.

The Cavaliers struggled just as badly on the offensive end – shooting 38 percent from the floor and featuring just four players in double-figures.

Darius Garland led Cleveland with 17 points on 7-for-20 shooting, including 3-of-9 from long-range, adding five boards and three assists.

Tristan Thompson followed up with 12 points, going 5-of-10 from the field, adding three boards and four assists in the loss.

Collin Sexton finished with 10 points to extend his double-figure scoring streak to 45 straight games, but like most of his teammates, struggled from the floor – going 3-for-13, adding a pair of assists and a steal.

Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to tally 10 points of his own, adding three boards, an assist and a steal in 16 minutes of work.

HIGHLIGHT

Jordan Clarkson grabs his own rebound before throwing down the soaring dunk in the third quarter of Saturday's game against the 76ers.

TURNING POINT

Unfortunately, the turning point of Saturday’s blowout came not long after tip-off.

The Sixers came out firing, led by Simmons, who scored eight of Philly’s first 10 points before the Wine & Gold even got on the board. Brett Brown’s squad would proceed to shoot 63 percent from the floor in that first – to just 27 percent for Cleveland – and proceeded to lap the Cavs after one, 36-18.

Things spiraled from there, with the Sixers extending their lead to 41 at half – essentially putting the game on ice at intermission.

BY THE NUMBERS

583 … career games that Tristan Thompson has played as a Cavalier, moving him up to 8th on the franchise’s all-time list, eclipsing the great Mark Price.

Next up on the list for Tristan is Anderson Varejao, who played in 591 contests, and Austin Carr, who suited up for 635.

QUOTABLE

Coach John Beilein, on his squad’s recent struggles …

"We haven’t been 100-percent several times. We haven’t been able to practice as people make adjustments. Our schedule has been relentless. Almost everywhere that we’ve played has been a playoff team. Teams are just better than us. There have been a couple recent games that we could have won. All the other games that we’ve lost were against teams that are frankly better than us at this point of the season."

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and 87.7 La Mega's Rafa Hernandez-Brito.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers wrap up their mini-trip on Monday night, traveling to Boston for the first of two trips to New England this month.

Cleveland comes home for one – taking on James Harden and the Rockets on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – before hitting the road for three more, traveling the face the Spurs on Thursday, Bucks on Saturday and Raptors the following Monday night.

Cavs vs. Magic Postgame: Tristan Thompson

Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson spoke with the media following Friday’s loss to the Orlando Magic at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cavaliers vs. Magic – December 6, 2019

Cavs vs. Magic Postgame: Tristan Thompson
Cavs vs. Magic Postgame: Tristan Thompson

Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson spoke with the media following Friday’s loss to the Orlando Magic at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Dec 6, 2019  |  06:39
Cavs vs. Magic Postgame: Cedi Osman
Cavs vs. Magic Postgame: Cedi Osman

Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman spoke with the media following Friday’s loss to the Orlando Magic at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Dec 6, 2019  |  04:17
Cavs vs. Magic Postgame: Coach Beilein
Cavs vs. Magic Postgame: Coach Beilein

Cavaliers Head Coach John Beilein spoke with the media following Friday’s loss to the Orlando Magic at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Dec 6, 2019  |  09:41
Cavs vs. Magic Postgame: Collin Sexton
Cavs vs. Magic Postgame: Collin Sexton

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with the media following Friday’s loss to the Orlando Magic at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Dec 6, 2019  |  01:47
Larry Nance, Jr. says
Larry Nance, Jr. says "No!"

Larry Nance, Jr. rejects a Magic lay-up attempt with an emphatic block in the fourth quarter.
Dec 6, 2019  |  00:08
Henson Outlets to KPJ For Fast Break Flush
Henson Outlets to KPJ For Fast Break Flush

Orlando's Terrance Ross is stripped by Cleveland's John Henson, who fires an outlet pass to Kevin Porter, Jr. who throws the hammer down with two hands on the other side of the floor.
Dec 6, 2019  |  00:09
Delly Follows Miss, Beats Shot Clock
Delly Follows Miss, Beats Shot Clock

Matthew Dellavedova follows a Cavaliers miss and scores just as the shot clock expires in the second half against the Magic.
Dec 6, 2019  |  00:09
Back-to-Back Threes Gives Cavs the Lead
Back-to-Back Threes Gives Cavs the Lead

Collin Sexton and Cedi Osman hit threes on consecutive possessions to give the Cavs a second half lead.
Dec 6, 2019  |  00:22
Fancy Dribbling From Sexton Gets Him a Bucket, Trip to Line
Fancy Dribbling From Sexton Gets Him a Bucket, Trip to Line

Collin Sexton displays a pretty ball handling move as he gets into the paint and scores while taking a bump. Sexton finished the three point play at the line.
Dec 6, 2019  |  00:11
Collin Sexton Euro Steps His Way Into the Lane, Scores Lay-Up
Collin Sexton Euro Steps His Way Into the Lane, Scores Lay-Up

Collin Sexton busts out a Euro Step to get to the hole and scores with ease in the second quarter against the Magic.
Dec 6, 2019  |  00:10
Osman, Sexton Run the Floor in Transition, Collin Finishes Play
Osman, Sexton Run the Floor in Transition, Collin Finishes Play

Cedi Osman grabs the loose ball that starts the fast break. Collin Sexton runs the floor with Osman, who finds Sexton for a transition lay-up.
Dec 6, 2019  |  00:12
KPJ Jab-Steps, Scores Inside Between Two Defenders
KPJ Jab-Steps, Scores Inside Between Two Defenders

Kevin Porter, Jr. gets by a Magic defender to get to the rim and score in between two Orlando defenders in the second quarter.
Dec 6, 2019  |  00:20
Delly Throws it Up, TT Throws it Down
Delly Throws it Up, TT Throws it Down

Matthew Dellavedova finds Tristan Thompson going up for an alley-oop, lobs it up, with Tristan catching it and throwing it down.
Dec 6, 2019  |  00:09
Henson, Nance, Jr. Dunk on Back-to-Back Possessions
Henson, Nance, Jr. Dunk on Back-to-Back Possessions

John Henson and Larry Nance, Jr. have their own dunk contest in the first quarter. The two Cavs forwards slam it home on back-to-back possessions to give Cleveland the lead against Orlando.
Dec 6, 2019  |  00:22
Cedi Finds a Wide Open Darius Garland For Three
Cedi Finds a Wide Open Darius Garland For Three

Cedi Osman passes to Darius Garland, who is wide open behind the arc, and buries the triple for the Cavs.
Dec 6, 2019  |  00:09
Featured Highlight: Sexton's Hesitation
Featured Highlight: Sexton's Hesitation

Collin Sexton breaks out a great hesitation move and scores easily early in the first quarter against the Magic.
Dec 6, 2019  |  00:07
Cavs vs. Magic Shootaround: Larry Nance Jr.
Cavs vs. Magic Shootaround: Larry Nance Jr.

Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. spoke with the media following Friday’s shootaround in Independence as the Wine & Gold prep for the Orlando Magic.
Dec 6, 2019  |  05:18
Cavs vs. Magic Practice: Darius Garland
Cavs vs. Magic Practice: Darius Garland

Cavaliers guard Darius Garland spoke with the media following Thursday’s practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts as the Wine & Gold prep for Orlando Magic on Friday.
Dec 5, 2019  |  05:20
Cavs vs. Magic Practice: Coach Beilein
Cavs vs. Magic Practice: Coach Beilein

Cavaliers head coach John Beilein spoke with the media following Thursday’s practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts as the Wine & Gold prep for Orlando Magic on Friday.
Dec 5, 2019  |  07:58
