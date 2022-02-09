Cavs Sink Spurs, Run Home Win Streak to Seven

RECAP The Cavs run a home run streak to 7 after defeating the Spurs 105-92. In Darius Garland's return and Caris LeVert's debut, Cleveland shot 48% FG, 9-21 3pt range, 18-24 FT, and scored 50 points in the paint. San Antonio ended the night with 38%FG & 24% from the 3pt range. For the Cavs: Darius Garland hit 27 points, 12-15 field goals, 3-3 three point field goals, and 6 assists. Evan Mobley finishes with 18 points, 6-15 field goals, 6-7 free-throws, 12 rebounds and 1 block. Jarrett Allen comes away with 15 points, 7-11 field goals, a game high of 14 rebounds and 1 block. Caris LeVert starts his run with the Cavs with 11 points, 4-11 field goals & 2 assists. Kevin Love leaves with 7 points and 10 rebounds. Full recap to come. Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

WRAP-UP The Cavaliers were already a handful before their recent reinforcements arrived. On Wednesday night, they showed just how dangerous the squad can be now that they have. Darius Garland returned to the lineup and newly-acquired Caris LeVert made his Cavaliers debut as the Wine and Gold extended their home win streak to seven games – jumping on San Antonio in the second quarter and essentially coasting to the finish line from there. The Cavs trailed through most of the first quarter, but Rajon Rondo’s long three-pointer early in the second gave them the lead for good – extending their edge to as many as 23 points in the third and holding the Spurs off down the stretch. Garland – who’ll represent the Wine and Gold on his home floor in a week-and-half – returned from a four-game absence with a sore lower back as if he hadn’t missed a beat – (and barely missed a shot) – leading both teams with 27 points, going 12-of-15 from the floor, including 3-of-3 from long-range, adding a team-high six assists and a steal. LeVert came off the bench in his first game as a Cavalier – chipping in with 11 points despite struggling from the floor, going 4-for-11, including 1-of-3 from deep in 28 minutes of work. Rookie Evan Mobley was outstanding again on Wednesday night – doubling-up with 18 points and 12 boards, going 6-of-15 from the floor, adding a pair of assists and a block in the win. Jarrett Allen doubled-up in his third straight contest – netting 15 points and a game-high 14 rebounds, going 7-of-11 from the floor. Isaac Okoro, who was just as efficient from the field, rounded out the Cavs starters in double-figures with 14 points on 4-of-6 shooting, including both triples he attempted. Cedi Osman went 2-of-3 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points, while Kevin Love grabbed 10 boards in 24 minutes of action off the bench. Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell led the Spurs, who began an eight-game road stretch on Wednesday, with 18 points in the loss. The Cavaliers have now taken five of the last six outings against San Antonio and improved their record against the Western Conference to 15-10 with the victory. Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT Caris LeVert finds Jarrett Allen with the alley-oop in the 3rd quarter against the Spurs.

TURNING POINT The Cavaliers waited until the fourth quarter to hit the afterburners in their previous win on Sunday night over Indiana. They got an early jump on Wednesday. The Spurs led by as many as eight points in the first quarter and led by one after one. But the Cavaliers turned the corner to start the second – with Rajon Rondo’s bomb igniting a 19-5 run early in the period that put Cleveland up by double-digits just before half. Cleveland picked up right were it left off before intermission – starting the second stanza with a 16-2 run, going up by 23 points with 7:39 to play in the period. The Spurs never got closer than a touchdown the rest of the way.

BY THE NUMBERS By the Numbers - 31.3, 7.3 … points and assists that Darius Garland is averaging over his last four outings against the Spurs – winning three of those contests. Over that four-game stretch against San Antonio, the 3rd-year man form Vanderbilt is shooting .577 from the floor (45-of-78), .560 from long-range (14-of-25) and is a perfect 21-for-21 from the stripe.

QUOTABLE Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, on the addition of Caris LeVert … , on the addition of Caris LeVert … ”His ability to create and get into the paint. He’s a hard one-on-one guard and he’s a really good pick-and-roll player. And I think we saw some of the plays he made for his teammates as well. He’s a complete offensive player who’s going to take a lot of pressure of a lot of our guys.”

CALLS OF THE GAME Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.