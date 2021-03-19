Cavs Furious Rally Falls Short vs. Spurs

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
After dropping the Celtics to open their homestand on Wednesday and despite a furious late rally, the Cavs were unable to continue their roll against one of the league’s most surprising squads.
The Spurs led by as many as 22 points in the second half before the Wine & Gold mounted a late run that got them within four in the closing seconds – scoring 44 points in the final period to get within striking distance. But San Antonio had just enough breathing room to hold on for the 116-110 win on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The Southwest-leading Spurs – who Cleveland swept last season for the first time in a decade – were playing in the fourth game of a five-game roadie, but they were the aggressors early, jumping out to a double-digit lead late in the second quarter and maintaining that edge until Cleveland’s final flurry in the fourth.
The Cavaliers were paced once again by their starting backcourt, which combined for 58 of their 110 points.
Collin Sexton tallied 29 points for the second straight game, going 12-for-25 from the floor, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc, adding five boards and a pair of assists.
Garland was just as good, going 8-of-16 from the floor, including 2-of-4 from long-range and 11-of-11 from the line for his career-best 29 points, leading both teams with eight assists.
Jarrett Allen doubled-up for the first time in over two weeks – finishing with 15 points and 11 boards, going 6-of-8 from the floor and adding a pair of blocks.
Lamar Stevens gave the Cavs a desperately needed lift off the bench.
Cleveland’s second unit didn’t score a point in the first half, but Stevens provided a boost after intermission – doubling-up with career-highs in points (15) and rebounds (11), going 4-of-9 from the floor and 7-of-8 from the stripe in 17 minutes of work.
Three Spurs starters topped the 20-point plateau – Dejounte Murray, DeMar DeRozan and Keldon Johnson, the sophomore from Kentucky who posted a monster night with 23 points and a career-high 21 boards, including 11 of those off the offensive glass. Jakob Poeltl led both teams with 12 boards.
Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.
Cedi Osman grabs the steal and sends an outlet pass down to Collin Sexton, who makes a nice catch on the break and finishes at the rim.
Things don’t usually slip away at the beginning of quarters, but that’s what happened to the Wine & Gold to start the second period on Friday.
Cleveland trailed early, but were within three after one quarter. But the Spurs turned it up to start the second, rattling off a 13-1 run to start the period – taking a double-digit lead and extending their advantage from there.
San Antonio – which didn’t trail all night – held that double-figure edge until less than a minute to go in the ballgame.
By the Numbers - 56.0 … combined points per game the starting backcourt combo of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland are averaging over the last two outings.
In that two-game stretch, Sexton is shooting 49 percent (22-of-45) from the floor, including 46 percent (5-of-11) from deep and is 9-of-10 from the stripe. Garland is at 53 percent (17-of-32), including 44 percent (4-of-9) from long-range and 16-of-17 from the line.
”Honestly, I just wanted to come in and change the game, however that may be. I’m a guy who’s going to bring a lot of energy and a lot of different intangibles to the game. I saw our energy was a little low to start the game, so I just wanted to go out there and bring that energy. They kind of hit us first, and I wanted to bring that response.”
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.
With Friday’s loss to the Spurs, the Wine & Gold are halfway through their four-game homestand, with a back-to-back on the other side of the weekend to close it out. On Sunday night, the Cavs welcome the Raptors to town for the first time this season before the Sacramento Kings roll in on Monday.
Cleveland then hits the road for four to wrap up the month of March – beginning with the season’s first visit to the Windy City for a matchup with the Bulls on Wednesday. From there, the Cavs head west – with stops in Los Angeles, Sacramento and Utah on the slate.