Cavs Furious Rally Falls Short vs. Spurs

WRAP-UP

After dropping the Celtics to open their homestand on Wednesday and despite a furious late rally, the Cavs were unable to continue their roll against one of the league’s most surprising squads.

The Spurs led by as many as 22 points in the second half before the Wine & Gold mounted a late run that got them within four in the closing seconds – scoring 44 points in the final period to get within striking distance. But San Antonio had just enough breathing room to hold on for the 116-110 win on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Southwest-leading Spurs – who Cleveland swept last season for the first time in a decade – were playing in the fourth game of a five-game roadie, but they were the aggressors early, jumping out to a double-digit lead late in the second quarter and maintaining that edge until Cleveland’s final flurry in the fourth.

The Cavaliers were paced once again by their starting backcourt, which combined for 58 of their 110 points.

Collin Sexton tallied 29 points for the second straight game, going 12-for-25 from the floor, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc, adding five boards and a pair of assists.

Garland was just as good, going 8-of-16 from the floor, including 2-of-4 from long-range and 11-of-11 from the line for his career-best 29 points, leading both teams with eight assists.

Jarrett Allen doubled-up for the first time in over two weeks – finishing with 15 points and 11 boards, going 6-of-8 from the floor and adding a pair of blocks.

Lamar Stevens gave the Cavs a desperately needed lift off the bench.

Cleveland’s second unit didn’t score a point in the first half, but Stevens provided a boost after intermission – doubling-up with career-highs in points (15) and rebounds (11), going 4-of-9 from the floor and 7-of-8 from the stripe in 17 minutes of work.

Three Spurs starters topped the 20-point plateau – Dejounte Murray, DeMar DeRozan and Keldon Johnson, the sophomore from Kentucky who posted a monster night with 23 points and a career-high 21 boards, including 11 of those off the offensive glass. Jakob Poeltl led both teams with 12 boards.

