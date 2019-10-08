Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs Young Guns Pave the Way in Preseason Opener

Porter Jr., Garland Propel Second Half Push Over San Lorenzo
David Liam Kyle/NBAE/Getty Images
by Joe Gabriele
Cavs.com Beat Writer
Posted: Oct 07, 2019

The Wine & Gold got off to a slow start in their preseason debut, but strong second-half performances by Cleveland’s veterans – and solid showings by a pair of rookies – righted the ship as they pulled past San Lorenzo, 120-89, in the newly-renovated Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Monday night.

The Argentinian squad actually led the Cavaliers after one period, but John Beilein’s squad found its footing in the second period, piling up 43 points to take an 11-point edge into the locker room.

In the second stanza, two of Cleveland’s first rounders from this past June put on a show.

Darius Garland – the 5th overall pick – who played only five collegiate games and hadn’t seen much action, even through the first week of Training Camp practices, canned his first two shots of the first half and was perfect on a pair after intermission – finishing with nine points and a final +/- number of +21 in 14 minutes of work.

”When we went in the huddle, we said we’re going to play for real in this quarter – and that’s what we did: came out, punched them in the mouth and then got a good lead on them,” said Garland.

Kevin Porter Jr., the final pick of the first round, led all Cavaliers after half – netting 11 of his 16 points over the final two quarters, going 7-of-9 from the floor to go with a pair of boards and an assist in 14 minutes off the bench.

San Lorenzo shot over 50 percent from the floor in the first half, but the Cavaliers shot 74 percent in the deciding second quarter. Despite the sloppy start, Cleveland handed out 27 assists to just 14 turnovers, was 15-of-17 from the stripe and featured five players in double-figures.

Jordan Clarkson – spending some time at the 3 with Garland and Collin Sexton in the backcourt – led Cleveland with 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including 3-of-7 from long-range, to go with three boards, two assists and a game-high three steals.

Larry Nance Jr. came off the bench to finish with 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor and 4-for-4 from the stripe.

”We’ve been beating up on each other for the last week, so it felt good to get some new competition out there and see some new faces,” said Nance.

Tristan Thompson led both teams on the boards – doubling-up with 14 points and 10 rebounds in 25 minutes of work, going 7-of-12 from the floor to go with three assists and a steal. Thompson – who’s attempted nine three-pointers through the first eight years of his career – attempted a pair (missing both) on Monday night.

Cedi Osman rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures with 12 points on 4-of-10 shooting to go with a team-high five assists and game-high five steals.

The Cavaliers will host the Wine & Gold scrimmage on Tuesday evening at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse before hitting the road for their next preseason contest – traveling to Motown for a Friday night meeting with the Pistons.

Cavaliers Head Coach John Beilein spoke with the media following Monday's 105-100 win over San Lorenzo de Almagro at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Oct 7, 2019
Oct 7, 2019
Oct 7, 2019
Oct 7, 2019
Oct 7, 2019
Oct 7, 2019
Oct 7, 2019
Oct 7, 2019
Oct 7, 2019
Oct 7, 2019
Oct 7, 2019
Oct 7, 2019
Oct 7, 2019
